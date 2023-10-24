 Skip to main content
Crunchyroll now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels

Phil Nickinson
Promo image for Crunchyroll on Amazon Prime Video Channels
Amazon/Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll — one of the biggest streaming homes for all things anime — is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Or, in other words, you can now subscribe to it via Amazon Prime Video and have Amazon handle all the billing.

There are a couple options that’ll get you the latest movies and series shortly after they’re released in Japan. The “Fan” plan costs $8 a month and gets you everything ad-free. There’s also a “Mega Fan” plan for $2 more a month that allows you to download videos for offline viewing. And Amazon says other non-video benefits will be added “shortly.” It didn’t say what those additional benefits would be.

“Crunchyroll offers an anime adventure for every kind of fan. From sports to romantic comedy, horror and action to slice-of-life, even the anime-curious can get immersed in our library,” Terry Li, executive vice president of emerging business for Crunchyroll, said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming new fans into the anime community through our launch on Prime Video Channels.”

Amazon Prime Video Channels is the scheme by which you can subscribe to various networks and services via your Amazon Prime Video service. As the name implies, it requires you to be subscribed to Amazon Prime in the first place, and then subscribe separately to any of the dozens of options available as “Channels.” Amazon handles all the billing, just as if you were buying something else from Amazon. In this case, you’re getting a world of anime, with more than 46,000 episodes, more than 1,300 series and movies, and more than 24,000 hours of content all told. Other Amazon Prime Video channels include Max, Paramount+, MGM+, PBS Kids, NBA League Pass, Britbox, and more.

“Prime Video already offers an unparalleled collection of premium entertainment, including third-party channels, so customers can enjoy their favorite movies and series directly on Prime Video,” Matt Cohen, head of content acquisition and partnerships for Prime Video Channels, said in the press release. “With the addition of Crunchyroll to Prime Video Channels, Prime members can now easily stream anime content on Prime Video.”

The Crunchyroll channel launches today in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and the U.K. Other countries will be added in 2024. Prices will vary slightly depending on your location.

