Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film gets a worldwide release

In 2018, the anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly made $115 million worldwide. However, Sony’s Crunchyroll has greater ambitions for the upcoming sequel, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have announced that they are teaming up to give the latest installment in the long-running franchise a global theatrical release later this summer.

Dragon Ball has been one of the most popular manga and anime series for decades, and it played a large role in popularizing both in this country. The new movie revisits some of the old adversaries of Son Goku and his friends: The Red Ribbon Army. To defeat Goku and overcome his power, the Red Ribbon Army has created two incredibly advanced androids. The androids have even co-opted the words “Super Hero” to mask their evil agenda. But the real heroes of the franchise won’t let that stand.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes.” They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan … What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

The original Japanese voice cast features Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Yūko Minaguchi, Ryō Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka, Aya Hisakawa, Takeshi Kusao, Miki Itō, Bin Shimada, Kōichi Yamadera, Masakazu Morita, Hiroshi Kamiya, Mamoru Miyano, Miyu Irino, Volcano Ota, and Ryota Takeuchi.

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, wrote the screenplay and provided the character designs for the film, which was directed by Tetsuro Kodama.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released in Japan on June 11. However, the international release dates, including the date for the United States, haven’t been announced yet.

