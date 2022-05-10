 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film gets a worldwide release

By

In 2018, the anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly made $115 million worldwide. However, Sony’s Crunchyroll has greater ambitions for the upcoming sequel, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have announced that they are teaming up to give the latest installment in the long-running franchise a global theatrical release later this summer.

Dragon Ball has been one of the most popular manga and anime series for decades, and it played a large role in popularizing both in this country. The new movie revisits some of the old adversaries of Son Goku and his friends: The Red Ribbon Army. To defeat Goku and overcome his power, the Red Ribbon Army has created two incredibly advanced androids. The androids have even co-opted the words “Super Hero” to mask their evil agenda. But the real heroes of the franchise won’t let that stand.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes.” They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan … What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!” 

The official poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The original Japanese voice cast features Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Yūko Minaguchi, Ryō Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka, Aya Hisakawa, Takeshi Kusao, Miki Itō, Bin Shimada, Kōichi Yamadera, Masakazu Morita, Hiroshi Kamiya, Mamoru Miyano, Miyu Irino, Volcano Ota, and Ryota Takeuchi.

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, wrote the screenplay and provided the character designs for the film, which was directed by Tetsuro Kodama.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released in Japan on June 11. However, the international release dates, including the date for the United States, haven’t been announced yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Microsoft Office deals for May 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Best Buy laptop deals for May 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

Meta to offset use of NFTs by ‘buying renewable energy’

Turned on smartphone with Instagram app icon on its screen.

Best Nest Thermostat deals for May 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best tablet deals for May 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best iPhone deals and sales for May 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Best monitor deals for May 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

How to add a boarding pass to Apple Wallet

Man at airport with iPhone and airline ticket in hand.

How to play Supporter in Pokémon Unite: Eldegoss, Mr. Mime, Wigglytuff, Blissey, and Hoopa

Mr. Mime combat in Pokémon Unite.

All maps and battle arenas in Pokémon Unite: Overviews, wild Pokémon, and more

Venusaur scoring points in Pokemon Unite

How to win wars in Crusader Kings III

Three nobles stand side-by-side in Crusader Kings III.

Everything we know about Gotham Knights

Why does my Roomba robot vacuum keep going in circles?

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus cleaning a wooden floor.