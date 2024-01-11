Humanity faces the Fall of Reach in new Halo season 2 trailer

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the most common complaints about the first season of Paramount+‘s Halo is that it didn’t feel enough like the hit video game series that spawned a franchise. Thankfully, the new trailer for Halo season 2 seems to be addressing that by filling the screen with epic sci-fi combat that even extends into space. It also appears that the show has reached a pivotal moment in the history of the Halo universe: The Fall of Reach. Within the games and the show, Reach is the name of a human colony in the 26th century, and its devastation was one of humanity’s darkest hours. That’s why Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) is going to light the way for mankind’s survival.

The trailer’s somber tone goes a long way toward raising the stakes in season 2, pushing the narrative closer to the events depicted in the games. The alien Covenant have overwhelming firepower as they descend upon Reach, and they intend to wipe humanity from the face of the universe.

Master Chief may be humans’ only hope for survival simply because of his connection to the alien ringworld: The Halo. But the hard part will be finding the Halo when Master Chief’s focus is on defending his people against an overwhelming onslaught.

Recommended Videos

Returning cast members this season include Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Olive Gray as Commander Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey.

Halo season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ with two new episodes on February 8. New episodes will follow weekly through March 21.

Editors' Recommendations