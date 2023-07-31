 Skip to main content
Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Loki season 2 trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

Tom Hiddleston is being pulled through time in the season 2 trailer for Marvel Studios’ Loki, and if what he witnessed was true, “There is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction.”

Hiddleston returns for season 2 as Loki, the god of mischief recruited to work for the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to monitor and fix the timeline. In the season 1 finale, the timeline was thrown into complete disarray after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) stabs He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), leading to the creation of the multiverse.

In season 2, Loki finds himself in an alternate timeline where he can timeslip between the past and the present. In the trailer’s opening sequence, Loki and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) seek help from OB (Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan), a TVA archivist, to explain Loki’s time-slipping. The chaotic trailer then follows Loki and Mobius traveling through different points in time in an attempt to restore the timeline. However, Loki must make difficult choices to fix the new reality because “the timeline is running out.”

Hiddleston, Wilson, and Di Martino return for season 2 alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, a variant of Kang the Conqueror introduced in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New cast members joining season 2 include Quan, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Rafael Casal.

Eric Martin served as the head writer on the six-episode season 2. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Kasra Farahani, and Dan Deleeuw directed episodes in season 2. Michael Waldron created Loki and remains an executive producer alongside Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Kevin Feige.

Tom Hiddleston on the poster for Loki season 2.
Marvel Studios / Disney+

Loki season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
