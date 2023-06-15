 Skip to main content
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot

Dan Girolamo
By

Paramount+ is the USS Enterprise for Trekkies, as the streaming service continues to produce entertaining and well-received Star Trek programs. There are multiple Star Trek TV shows to choose from that span a variety of genres. Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy for adults, Star Trek: Prodigy is geared toward families, and Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard are dramas. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds falls into the drama category, but it’s a throwback to the original Star Trek and a treat for all fans.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lume, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they traverse to new worlds within the galaxy. The series takes place ten years before Star Trek: The Original Series. After a critically-acclaimed first season in 2022, Strange New Worlds returns for its second season this summer. Below is information about the release date, time, channel, and plot for the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.

When does episode 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 release?

Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Season 2, episode 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered June 15, 2023, on Paramount+.

Paramount+ hosts over 15 Star Trek movies and TV series. Whether your favorite captain is James T. Kirk or Jean-Luc Picard, Paramount+ includes the essential TV series and movies that made those characters into the icons they are today. From Enterprise and The Next Generation to Discovery and Deep Space Nine, Trekkies can live their favorite Star Trek moments on Paramount+.

What time does episode 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 start?

The first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is now available to stream on Paramount+.

What is episode 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 about?

The title of episode 1 is The Broken Circle. The official description from the episode reads: “A distress call from Lt Noonien-Singh compels Spock to disobey orders and take the USS Enterprise and its crew into disputed space.”

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

Absolutely! Watch the trailer below:

Who stars in episode 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

Per IMDB, episode 1 of season 2 includes Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga, and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk.

How many episodes will be in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. New episodes will release weekly on Thursdays.

Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 worth watching?

Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is arguably the best Star Trek show on television. Season 1 was met with positive reviews as many critics praised the “adventure of the week” storytelling. In Digital Trends’ positive review, we said, “Strange New Worlds “a welcome reminder of both how far the franchise has come, and how much it still has to offer.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, Strange New Worlds opened with a 93% on the Tomatometer. At MetacriticStrange New Worlds holds a 79 Metascore and a 6.7 user score.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
