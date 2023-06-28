And Just Like That… season 2, episode 3 release date, time, channel, and plot

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After six successful seasons and two terrible movies, the Sex and the City universe expanded with the addition of And Just Like That…, which serves as a sequel and series revival. Premiering in 2021, And Just Like That… reintroduced the world to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), three of the leading women in Sex and the City. The original series focused on the friendship, sex lives, and social issues of these then-thirtysomethings living in New York City.

And Just Like That… , however, picks up 11 years after Sex and the City 2, with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all in their 50s. Despite the fact that they’re older, the same friendship, fashion, and relationship drama are still as present as ever. And Just Like That… became Max’s most-watched series debut at the time of its December 2021 premiere. Originally conceived as a miniseries, the overwhelming popularity led to a season 2 renewal. What time does episode 3 stream? Find out below!

When does episode 3 of And Just Like That… season 2 release?

The third episode of And Just Like That… season 2 streams to Max on Thursday, June 29.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is a streaming service combining programs from Discovery with those of WarnerMedia. Experience some of the best programs from Food Network, HGTV, and TLC, including Fixer Upper, Chopped, 90 Day Fiancé, and Deadliest Catch. HBO shows — like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and The Idol — and Warner Bros. movies — including Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Black Adam, and Don’t Worry Darling — will still be included in the service.

What time does episode 3 of And Just Like That… season 2 start?

The first two episodes are available to stream starting at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on June 29.

What is episode 3 of And Just Like That… season 2 about?

Plot details for episode 1 are unknown. However, the series synopsis reads: “The new chapter of Sex and the City follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Is there a trailer for And Just Like That… season 2?

Yes, there is! Watch the trailer below:

And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

Who stars in And Just Like That… season 2?

And Just Like That… is headlined by Sex and the City staples Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Kim Cattrall, who did not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in season 1, will appear in season 2. Other cast members include Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, and John Corbett as Aidan Shaw.

How many episodes will be in And Just Like That… season 2?

And Just Like That… season 2 will contain 11 episodes, one more than its 10-episode first season.

Is And Just Like That… season 2 worth watching?

And Just Like That… is fan service, and that’s OK. Anyone interested in catching up on the lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in their 50s will enjoy And Just Like That… While it’s not as entertaining and thought-provoking as Sex and the City, there are still enough good moments in the series for fans to stick around.

And Just Like That… season 1 opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, And Just Like That… holds a 48% on the Tomatometer and a 29% audience score. On Metacritic, the series has a 55 Metascore and a 3.2 user score.

