 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in June 2023

Jason Struss
By

In June, HBO Max is no more; long live Max. Whatever it’s called, Max is the destination streamer at the moment. It is still celebrating its winter triumph, The Last of Us while the streamer just wrapped two of its most acclaimed and popular shows of all time, Succession and Barry.

HBO Max’s June 2023 schedule promises to keep the tradition of quality programming alive with a bevy of new releases that include the controversial limited series The Idol, which stars the pop singer The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy. In addition, the fan-favorite Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That returns for a second season while 2022’s most popular movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, makes its streaming debut. Here’s what coming to HBO Max in June 2023:

Recommended Videos

June 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013)

June 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

June 4

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

June 6

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

June 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3

June 12

Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)

June 13

Vacation (2015)

June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

June 21

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

June 22

And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

June 23

Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)

June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)

June 30

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in May 2023
India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Netflix is notoriously reluctant to share its streaming numbers with the general public. So the only surefire way to determine if Netflix has a hit is by judging a show's impact on popular culture. For example, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton have taken on a life of their own. In May, Netflix has a Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, to keep romance fans happy. And that's just one of the new shows on the way, which will be accompanied by new films, documentaries, and even a few comedy specials.

Our complete list of everything new to Netflix in May, as well as everything leaving at the end of the month, is below, with our recommendations in bold. If you're looking for some additional guidance on what to watch, we also have lists of the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Netflix. If Netflix isn't your only streaming service, we also have helpful articles on the best movies on Amazon Prime and the best TV shows on Amazon Prime, as well as plenty of guides for Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Read more
House of the Dragon season 2: Everything we know so far
Alicent and Rhaenyra clutch each other in House of the Dragon.

While it may not be coming this year, long-time Game of Thrones fans are already eagerly anticipating the return of House of the Dragon. The show became a genuine phenomenon in its first season, which told the story of the friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower as it soured into what would eventually become an all-out civil war.
HBO renewed the show for a second season almost as soon as the first season began airing, and we already know plenty about where the show will be headed when it returns.
This post does not contain any spoilers for the show’s second season, but it is informed by Fire & Blood, the Targaryen history by George R.R. Martin that the series is adapted from, and will obviously continue to focus on the conflict between Rhaenyra and her younger half-brother Aegon as they battle for control of the Iron Throne.

What will happen in season 2 of House of the Dragon?
House Of The Dragon | Official Teaser | HBO Max
Without delving into spoilers, the second season of the show is expected to pick up soon after the first season left off. Fans of the show will likely recall that that season ended with Aemond Targaryen’s dragon inadvertently attacking and killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys and his dragon. Lucerys’s death is what ultimately brings what had been a simmering conflict closer to a boil, and leads to a much greater level of death and destruction.
We also know, thanks to an interview with one of the show’s writers, that a moment known to fans as Blood and Cheese will be included on the show. The exact details of that moment are best left to the imagination, but suffice it to say that it’s a moment likely to leave many fans talking.

Read more
Everything leaving Hulu in May 2023
The cast of LA Confidential.

If Hulu simply had the films and television series of 20th Century Studios and other mature fare that just couldn't fly on Disney+, then it would still be one of the best streaming services. Fortunately, there's something new on Hulu every month and it's not just limited to films or programs owned by Disney or 20th Century Studios. There are a number of movies and TV shows on loan from other studios. But at the end of the month, some of these selections are going to leave.

We believe that if you're paying for Hulu then you should be getting your money's worth. And if you plan ahead, you can still catch your favorites before they make their exit. To help you manage your time, we’ve put together this list of everything leaving Hulu in May 2023. Our picks are in bold, and all you have to do is find the opportunity to watch them.

Read more