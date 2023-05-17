Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in June 2023

While it may not be coming this year, long-time Game of Thrones fans are already eagerly anticipating the return of House of the Dragon. The show became a genuine phenomenon in its first season, which told the story of the friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower as it soured into what would eventually become an all-out civil war.

HBO renewed the show for a second season almost as soon as the first season began airing, and we already know plenty about where the show will be headed when it returns.

This post does not contain any spoilers for the show’s second season, but it is informed by Fire & Blood, the Targaryen history by George R.R. Martin that the series is adapted from, and will obviously continue to focus on the conflict between Rhaenyra and her younger half-brother Aegon as they battle for control of the Iron Throne.

What will happen in season 2 of House of the Dragon?

House Of The Dragon | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Without delving into spoilers, the second season of the show is expected to pick up soon after the first season left off. Fans of the show will likely recall that that season ended with Aemond Targaryen’s dragon inadvertently attacking and killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys and his dragon. Lucerys’s death is what ultimately brings what had been a simmering conflict closer to a boil, and leads to a much greater level of death and destruction.

We also know, thanks to an interview with one of the show’s writers, that a moment known to fans as Blood and Cheese will be included on the show. The exact details of that moment are best left to the imagination, but suffice it to say that it’s a moment likely to leave many fans talking.