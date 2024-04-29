HBO and Max spotlight a stellar true crime lineup this spring

Convicted murderer Robert Durst has been dead for over two years, but as HBO said in its promotional campaign for The Jinx: Part Two, “He’s back.” The six-episode continuation of The Jinx premiered earlier this month, and it’s near the top of the list of the most popular shows on Max. Despite Durst’s death behind bars in 2022, there’s still a lot of interest in this case and in this show because The Jinx helped put Durst away when it premiered in 2015.

The Jinx is only one of the shows fueling the rise of true crime content on HBO and Max. The genre was already popular, but now Max is reporting that it’s the top category out of all of the unscripted shows from HBO, Investigation Discovery, and more.

Recommended Videos

To help viewers find the true crime show of their choice, Max has shared four playlists that feature 29 shows from its true crime spring programming. And we’re making things even easier for true crime fans by adding direct links to each show. Just click on the title that you want to see and you’ll land on its streaming page on Max.

Popular in Crime

True Crime Watch List

Secrets & Scandals

Serial Killer Stories

Editors' Recommendations