HBO and Max spotlight a stellar true crime lineup this spring

Convicted murderer Robert Durst has been dead for over two years, but as HBO said in its promotional campaign for The Jinx: Part Two, “He’s back.” The six-episode continuation of The Jinx premiered earlier this month, and it’s near the top of the list of the most popular shows on Max. Despite Durst’s death behind bars in 2022, there’s still a lot of interest in this case and in this show because The Jinx helped put Durst away when it premiered in 2015.
The Jinx is only one of the shows fueling the rise of true crime content on HBO and Max. The genre was already popular, but now Max is reporting that it’s the top category out of all of the unscripted shows from HBO, Investigation Discovery, and more.
To help viewers find the true crime show of their choice, Max has shared four playlists that feature 29 shows from its true crime spring programming. And we’re making things even easier for true crime fans by adding direct links to each show. Just click on the title that you want to see and you’ll land on its streaming page on Max.
Popular in Crime
- Evil Lives Here (ID)
- Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster (ID)
- Mean Girl Murders (ID)
- On The Case with Paula Zahn (ID)
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
- Signs of a Psychopath (ID)
- The Truth vs. Alex Jones (HBO Original)
True Crime Watch List
- Burden of Proof (HBO Original)
- Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God (HBO Original)
- Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)
- Paradise Lost (HBO Original)
- The Case Against Adnan Syed (HBO Original)
- The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID)
- The Jinx (HBO Original)
- The Man Who Played With Fire
- Who The (BLEEP) Did I Marry? (ID)
Secrets & Scandals
- House of Hammer
- McMillion$ (HBO Original)
- Mommy Dead and Dearest (HBO Original)
- The Playboy Murders (ID)
- The Vow (HBO Original)
- The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin (Max Original)
Serial Killer Stories
- Crazy, Not Insane (HBO Original)
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO Original)
- Ken & Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes (ID)
- Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO Original)
- Lost Women of Highway 20 (ID)
- The Hillside Strangler (ID)
- The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
