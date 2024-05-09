 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 Peacock crime dramas you should watch in May 2024

By
An underhand shot of Robert DeNiro in the movie Casino standing in a suit in the casino looking serious.
Universal Pictures

If you’re looking for a good crime drama to sink your teeth into this month, Peacock has you covered with a wide selection of options ,including some classic gangster movies that are worth watching again and again. If you haven’t watched them yet, now is the perfect time to check each one off your list so you can join the decades-long conversations about them.

Among three Peacock crime dramas you should watch in May, we’re looking at iconic movies starring the likes of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. Yes, it’s the movies you’re thinking of and they’re all available to stream right now.

Recommended Videos

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Carlito's Way (1993) Trailer #1

Al Pacino plays the title character, Carlito Brigante,in this underrated crime drama from master director Brian De Palma. It’s the age-old story of a former criminal who wants to go straight and get out of the business. But once you’re in, getting out is easier said than done. Pulled back into a life of crime, and risking his freedom and life once again, Brigante does what needs to be done to be set free from the chains of the criminal underworld.

Related

Carlito’s Way is heavy on violence, highlighting Pacino’s signature gangster style that makes you both fear and root for him in the same breath. The film also features a spell-binding, transformative performance from Sean Penn as Brigante’s coked-up, crooked lawyer. The movie wasn’t initially well-received but through the decades, it has since developed a cult following. Carlito’s Way is one of those must-see gangster movies that takes you on a wild ride the whole way through.

Stream Carlito’s Way on Peaocock.

Casino (1995)

Casino is an epic crime film from Martin Scorsese, and one of many to feature a collaboration between the legendary director and Robert DeNiro. Casino is adapted from Nicholas Pileggi’s non-fiction book Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas. In the film, Sam “Ace” Rothstein (DeNiro) is tasked with overseeing hotel operations at the Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas. But the involvement of the Mafia in the establishment’s business presents unforeseen challenges.

Characters are based on real people, including Rothstein, who is based on Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, a mob associate who once ran the Stardust, Fremont, Marina, and Hacienda casinos. Joe Pesci’s Nicky is based on mob enforcer Anthony Spilotro. The standout in the film, however, is Ginger (Sharon Stone), based on dancer and socialite Geri McGee. Stone earned an Academy Award nomination for the portrayal. If you loved Goodfellas, Casino is worth watching, too.

Stream Casino on Peacock.

Scarface (1983)

Chances are you have seen Scarface a dozen times already. But chances are you’re also probably happy to watch it a dozen times more. Now, you can do so with a Peacock subscription. The crime drama from Brian De Palma is a remake of the 1932 movie of the same name starring Al Pacino and a young, pre-Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer. Pacino is Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who arrives in Miami and swiftly rises to power as a drug lord. Montana is a man who you shouldn’t cross, as he proves through the excessive violence  in the movie.

Scarface is widely considered to be one of the best gangster movies ever made. The movie has garnered cult status over the decades and has become part of pop culture history. From the iconic scenes and lines that are often imitated (“Say hello to my little friend!”) to Pacino’s memorable Cuban accent in the movie, Scarface is one of those movies you probably had a poster of in your room at one point in time.

Stream Scarface on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in May, stream this one right now
A man raises his hands in May December.

It's not uncommon to find a great classic movie on Netflix -- there are dozens to choose from. If, however, you want to be confident that the movie you pick is actually going to be great and not just mediocre, then you have a problem. Netflix has flooded its own service with so much stuff that it can be difficult to tell the good from the bad.

Here's the good news: We've pulled out the one movie you should definitely make time for on Netflix this month. May December tells the story of a couple who started out when the man was just 13 years old, and spirals out the implications of that twisted, uncomfortable tale. Here are three reasons you should definitely check it out on Netflix.
It features three all-time-great performances
Natalie Portman in May December | Netflix

Read more
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May
A low-angle shot of Ryan Gosling in a phone booth holding the receiver in a scene from All Good Things.

Whether it’s a rainy day in or a quiet night at home, why not relax with a good movie? Deciding what movie to watch, however, can be a challenge. You might have already watched all the latest films you had on your radar and you’re looking for something different you’d never have chosen on your own -- a hidden gem.

There are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May that you might have overlooked. Don’t count them out. One (or more) of these movies, ranging from a 2010 Ryan Gosling mystery/crime drama to a recent Judd Apatow comedy, might be exactly what you’re looking for. They’re all streaming right now with a base subscription to Amazon Prime Video.
All Good Things (2010)
All Good Things Trailer Official

Read more
If you have to watch one Hulu movie in May 2024, stream this one
Tom Hanks in Cast Away.

It's a new month, and that means new movies on Hulu. And somebody over there really loves Tom Hanks. Because in this month alone, Hulu is adding Hanks' directorial debut, That Thing You Do, one of his most iconic films, Big, and one of his most recent hits, Elvis. But if we had to choose only one Hulu movie to stream in May 2024, then our pick is another Tom Hanks movie: Cast Away.

Robert Zemeckis directed the film from a script by William Broyles Jr. It cast Hanks as Chuck Noland, a FedEx employee who survives a plane crash in the Pacific ocean, only to find himself stranded on an island in the middle of nowhere without anyone to turn to but himself. Cast Away was actually a big hit in late 2000 and during the early part of 2001, earning $429.6 million worldwide. That may not have translated into Oscar gold for two-time Best Actor winner Hanks, but Cast Away is an unforgettable film that deserves a new audience nearly 24 years after it hit theaters.
Tom Hanks throws himself into his role

Read more