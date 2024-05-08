 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in May 2024

By
Two men stand on a beach in The Long Call.
ITV

May doesn’t seem like the right time to watch mystery shows, which tend to be aided by cold weather or, at the very least, a storm or two. But the sun doesn’t shine everywhere, and besides, if the mystery is good enough, any time is the right time to watch them.

The following three selections are ideal to stream for anyone seeking compelling characters, twisty narratives, and a few climactic revelations you won’t soon forget. One show is set to premiere its third season this month, another is an underrated mystery set in the beautiful English seaside, and the other features an Oscar-winning actress in one of her best television roles.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Check out the best British shows on Netflix and the best British shows on Hulu.

Related

Harry Wild (2022-)

Three people sit in a car in Harry Wild.
Netflix

Harry Wild isn’t your typical murder-mystery hero. For starters, Harry is a she, and she’s played by Jane Seymour, the ex-Bond Girl (she was Solitaire in Live and Let Die) who has over 100 credits on her impressive resume. Secondly, Harry isn’t an official investigator; instead, she’s a retired English professor who won’t accept the boredom of post-work life and instead starts solving crimes.

As you can tell, Harry Wild is less serious than many of its counterparts in the overcrowded crime-drama genre, and that’s part of its appeal. It’s breezy and light, with a supporting cast full of great character actors and newcomers who assist Wild (like roguish high school student Fergus) or get in her way in forging her new life as a crime investigator (like her son). But the star of the show is Seymour, who shines as the titular character. Harry doesn’t always do the right thing, and Seymour lets her be a bit messy. There are two full seasons to binge, and the third season premieres on May 13.

Harry Wild is streaming on Acorn TV.

The Long Call (2021)

A man sits at a desk in The Long Call.
ITV

British crime dramas can function as unexpected avenues for escapism: Sure, there are gruesome murders to witness, but there are also beautiful coastal small towns to dream about, too. And certainly, The Long Call, a four-episode ITV crime series from 2021, provides plenty of both to satisfy anyone wanting a little mystery with their daydreams.

Knock at the Cabin actor Ben Aldridge stars as Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who returns to his hometown of Devon to attend his father’s funeral. Once there, he’s drawn into a murder investigation that has ties to a local religious community, one that involves his mother and one that he escaped from years ago because of their oppressive views. The Long Call‘s central mystery is engaging, and Aldridge makes for a fine, brooding mystery protagonist, but it’s the stunning on-location cinematography of the Devon seaside that lingers in the memory.

The Long Call is streaming on Amazon Prime Video via BritBox.

Landscapers (2021)

A woman sits in bed in Landscapers.
HBO

Those for a taste of the unusual should try out Landscapers, a very British crime drama that blends true crime and pitch-black comedy into a sinister yet satisfying series. Told across four episodes, Landscapers recounts the real-life saga of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a mild-mannered couple who harbored a dark secret: murder.

But Landscapers isn’t interested in spinning a typical “whodunit?” narrative; instead, it focuses on the why, and manages to convey empathy for a couple who the police believe were driven to kill for bizarre reasons. As the accused murderers, Olivia Colman (Wonka) and David Thewlis (Naked) turn in a pair of great performances that are simultaneously sad and comic. Landscapers shows that sometimes delusion can be lethal, but it can also be the only thing worth living for.

Landscapers is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
One of HBO’s biggest hits is back. Here’s why you need to stream 2024’s most addictive crime saga
Three people stand at a wedding in The Jinx: Part Two.

On March 15, 2015, the most infamous hot mic moment ever to air on television shocked the world. Real estate scion Robert Durst, who had been implicated, but had thus far escaped justice in three murders committed from 1982 to 2003, inexplicably agreed to sit for a series of interviews with filmmaker Andrew Jarecki. The director had made a fictional feature film, All Good Things, that was loosely based on the disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathie, starring Barbie actor Ryan Gosling and Civil War's Kirsten Dunst.

Confronted, finally, with near-irrefutable evidence collected by Jarecki’s team that seemed to implicate Durst in the murder of his best friend Susan Berman in 2001, Durst lumbered off to the bathroom, where, forgetting his microphone was still on, he murmured, “What the hell did I do?  Killed them all, of course.” Such was the ending of The Jinx, a phenomenon for HBO when it aired more than nine years ago. But there was more story still to tell, and Jarecki’s follow-up, The Jinx: Part Two, now airing on HBO and streaming on Max, bucks the odds by sustaining the intensity and pure weirdness with which The Jinx concluded nearly a decade ago.
A new cast of larger-than-life characters

Read more
Like The Fall Guy? Then watch these 3 action comedies now
A man holds onto a truck in The Fall Guy.

Combining action and comedy is more treacherous than it may initially seem. While any good action movie is going to have a few comedic beats (Die Hard is a very funny action movie), the action comedy is a movie that is dressed up like an action movie, but also has to be genuinely funny from beginning to end.

The Fall Guy manages that balance very well, thanks in large part to Ryan Gosling's ability to make just about anything he does funny when he wants to. If you loved The Fall Guy and are looking for other great action comedies worth checking out, we've pulled three together that will hopefully fit the bill.
Midnight Run (1988)

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 3-5)
A man is restrained by other men in A Hero.

Love and Friendship MGM Studios

While Amazon doesn't release as many new movies as some of its competitors, the service has a pretty extensive library of titles that are worth exploring. These titles range from excellent foreign films that might have flown under the radar to underrated movies from some of the best directors to ever sit behind a camera.

Read more