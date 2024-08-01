 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 teases new looks at Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game

By
A girl plays the cello in Wednesday.
Vlad Cioplea / Netflix

Geeked Week is returning to Netflix. The streamer announced Geek Week 2024 will begin on September 16, 2024. The festivities will continue throughout the week, culminating with a live, in-person fan event in Atlanta on September 19, 2024.

First launched in 2021, the fourth-annual Geeked Week will celebrate Netflix’s biggest fandoms for its movies, TV shows, and games, specifically in action, sci-fi, and fantasy. Fans can expect news, first-look images, and video announcements from some of the streamer’s biggest titles. Featured projects mentioned in the teaser video include Stranger ThingsSquid Game, Wednesday, The Sandman, Cobra KaiAvatar: The Last AirbenderBlack Mirror, One Piece, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Geeked Week 2024: Save The Date | Netflix

Previous Geeked Weeks have provided memorable announcements and teasers for the streamer. 2023’s event provided insight into Squid Game: The ChallengeLeoArcane, and Orion and the Dark2022’s event was headlined by a first look at Jenna Ortega in Wednesday, along with previews of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and The Midnight Club.

Recommended Videos

Stranger Things season 5 is easily one of the most anticipated shows of 2025, with many fans hoping to receive another update during Geeked Week 2024. Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video of season 5 on July 15, the eighth anniversary of when Stranger Things season 1 debuted. No release date for season 5 has been announced, but filming is halfway complete.

Another show fans will be looking out for updates from is Squid GameThe most popular series on Netflix returns for season 2 on December 26, 2024. The show has been renewed for a third and final season to be released in 2025.

Details on the programming during Geeked Week will be released in the coming weeks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Netflix’s Knives Out 3 gets a new title and release date
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Benoit Blanc will return for another case next year. Rian Johnson announced Knives Out 3 will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third Knives Out film arrives in 2025 on Netflix, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc.

On Friday, Johnson announced the news in a short teaser video on X (formerly Twitter). Craig narrates the video as Blanc, saying, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

Read more
Netflix releases first look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in The Witcher season 4
Liam Hemsworth looks and stares over hid shoulder.

There is a new Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. Netflix released the first look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in the upcoming season of the popular Netflix TV series.

Production on season 4 is underway in the U.K. (Netflix has also renewed the series for a fifth and final season). Seasons 4 and 5 will be shot back-to-back. The final two seasons will cover the final three books in Andrzej Sapkowski’s series: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Read more
Stranger Things: The First Shadow trailer teases the rise of Henry Creel
A boy holds a blindfold and readies to put it around his eyes.

You can witness the rise of the sinister Henry Creel in the trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the stage play based on Netflix's hit sci-fi series.

It's 1959, and the Creel family is looking for a fresh start in Hawkins, Indiana. “It’s not real. I’m normal,” Henry ominously says in the footage. As the trailer progresses, Henry remains tormented by his telekinesis, eventually winding up at the Hawkins National Laboratory, the site where he will transform into 001, aka Vecna.

Read more