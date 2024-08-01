Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 teases new looks at Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game

Geeked Week is returning to Netflix. The streamer announced Geek Week 2024 will begin on September 16, 2024. The festivities will continue throughout the week, culminating with a live, in-person fan event in Atlanta on September 19, 2024.

First launched in 2021, the fourth-annual Geeked Week will celebrate Netflix’s biggest fandoms for its movies, TV shows, and games, specifically in action, sci-fi, and fantasy. Fans can expect news, first-look images, and video announcements from some of the streamer’s biggest titles. Featured projects mentioned in the teaser video include Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, The Sandman, Cobra Kai, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Black Mirror, One Piece, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Geeked Week 2024: Save The Date | Netflix

Previous Geeked Weeks have provided memorable announcements and teasers for the streamer. 2023’s event provided insight into Squid Game: The Challenge, Leo, Arcane, and Orion and the Dark. 2022’s event was headlined by a first look at Jenna Ortega in Wednesday, along with previews of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and The Midnight Club.

Stranger Things season 5 is easily one of the most anticipated shows of 2025, with many fans hoping to receive another update during Geeked Week 2024. Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video of season 5 on July 15, the eighth anniversary of when Stranger Things season 1 debuted. No release date for season 5 has been announced, but filming is halfway complete.

Another show fans will be looking out for updates from is Squid Game. The most popular series on Netflix returns for season 2 on December 26, 2024. The show has been renewed for a third and final season to be released in 2025.

Details on the programming during Geeked Week will be released in the coming weeks.