 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in April 2024

Blair Marnell
By
Pierece Brosnan in The Thomas Crown Affair.
MGM

Although most of Max‘s monthly programming is devoted to endless reality shows, it still has a movie lineup that’s worthy of the HBO name that it used to have. The Warner Bros. Pictures catalog is more than enough for almost any cinema lover, but Max has also brought in a few films that are on loan from other studios.

This month’s picks for the three underrated movies that you have to watch on Max in April are all from the ’90s. And while they captured the attention of moviegoers during their initial release, they’ve fallen by the wayside in the ensuing decades. Let’s change that, shall we?

Recommended Videos

Ronin (1998)

Robert De Niro and Natascha McElhone in Ronin.
MGM

For his penultimate feature film, director John Frankenheimer made a very old-school action thriller in Ronin. Robert De Niro stars as Sam, a former CIA operative turned mercenary. Sam, Vincent (Jean Reno), Gregor (Stellan Skarsgård), and Spence (Sean Bean) are hired by their contact in the IRA, Deirdre (Natascha McElhone), to retrieve a briefcase from a heavily armored convoy.

Related

Deirdre intentionally keeps the team in the dark about what they’re stealing, and that’s just the prelude to multiple betrayals before the end of the job. This forces Sam to decide who he’s going to trust when his life is on the line and his back is against the wall.

Watch Ronin on Max.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in The Thomas Crown Affair.
MGM

Pierce Brosnan brought his James Bond swagger to this remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and it’s one of the best roles of his career. Thomas Crown (Brosnan) is a billionaire who just can’t resist pulling off elaborate heists that only he can fully appreciate. Insurance investigator Catherine Banning (Rene Russo) doesn’t take long to figure out that Thomas is the one who stole a valuable painting, but even she isn’t immune from his charms.

Thomas is so sure of his grand plans that he seduces Catherine while continuing his cat-and-mouse games. But ultimately this game will end, and even the great Thomas Crown may not be able to elude the law forever.

Watch The Thomas Crown Affair on Max.

Internal Affairs (1990)

Richard Gere in Internal Affairs.
Paramount Pictures

Richard Gere rarely had as villainous a role during the peak years of his career, but he ventured into some truly dark territory in Internal Affairs. On the surface, LAPD officer Dennis Peck (Gere) is a model cop and a shining example for the force. But Peck is secretly one of the most corrupt cops in the city, and he’s bringing other officers down to his level.

Internal Affairs investigator Raymond Avilla (Andy García) soon discovers that Peck and his partner, Van Stretch (William Baldwin), are dirty. However, Avilla isn’t prepared for how far Peck is willing to go to keep his secrets safe. And murdering a friend who crossed him is just the beginning for Peck.

Watch Internal Affairs on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Like the hit Netflix show Ripley? Then watch these 3 movies and shows right now
Christian Bale smirks and points to a stero.

Anthony Minghella's The Talented Mr. Ripley is a masterful adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's iconic novel from 1955. The film stars Matt Damon as Tom Ripley, the charming criminal who cons his way into a life of wealth, luxury, and high social status. His means of acquiring these items, however, are a result of violent and murderous actions. While Damon is perfect as Tom, Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) provides a compelling interpretation of the notorious character in the new TV series, Ripley.

The eight-episode Netflix show has received positive reviews, with Digital Trends' A.A. Dowd calling Ripley a "terrifically tense thriller." After consuming Ripley, check out these three movies and TV shows with similar vibes to Ripley. Our selections include a Stephen King adaptation, a disturbing docuseries, and a brilliant satire.
Misery (1990)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2024
A young woman and man in green school uniforms sit on a ledge, her hand on his shoulder in How to Date Billy Walsh.

Spring is in the air, and it’s the perfect time to check out an exciting new or classic rom-com. These movies are always feel-good, light-hearted, and fun. They are perfect for date night or to watch solo. From coming-of-age rom-coms your teens will love to hilarious ones you might have watched a decade (or more) ago when you were figuring things out, too, the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April include an eclectic mix.

The latest is How to Date Billy Walsh, a cute teen rom-com about childhood friends who end up in a love triangle when one fails to reveal his true feelings in time. If that movie isn’t your preference, there are two others noted here that might be more your style.
How to Date Billy Walsh (2024)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in April 2024
A man stands behind a woman in Fresh.

It's April, meaning new movies have arrived on Hulu. In case you didn't log on at the end of March, Anatomy of a Fall, the Oscar-winning legal drama from Justine Triet, is finally streaming on Hulu. Other new movies on Hulu include Don't Worry Darling, 50 First Dates, and Little Women.

Hundreds of movies are waiting to be discovered beyond the homepage's popular films on the homepage. All you need to know is where to look. Below, you'll find three underrated movies on Hulu to watch this month. Our selections include a forgotten rom-com from 2009, a fun thriller featuring an emerging star, and a solid B-movie.
(500) Days of Summer (2009)

Read more