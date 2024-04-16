 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like the hit HBO series The Sympathizer? Then watch these 3 great shows right now

Joe Allen
By
Hoa Xuande holds a burning letter in The Sympathizer.
Hopper Stone / HBO

While there’s always plenty of great TV on Max, it’s not often that a master director lends his talents to a limited series. Park Chan-wook, the director behind great movies like Oldboy and The Handmaiden, is doing just that with The Sympathizer, a new limited series based on the novel of the same name.

This isn’t the first time that Park has directed TV (more on that below), but The Sympathizer seems poised to be one of the big shows of the spring. The series follows a spy who moves to a refugee camp in the U.S. near the end of the Vietnam War, and continues collecting intelligence for the Viet Cong. If you loved the show and are looking for something similar, here are three shows you should consider.

Recommended Videos

Slow Horses (2022-)

Slow Horses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Although it features an entirely different setting, Slow Horses has the same mixture of serious and ironic tones as The Sympathizer. The series focuses on Slough House, a division of MI-5 where the most incompetent agents are sent to wither away.

Related

However, the agents at Slough House just keep finding ways to get involved in actual spy craft, even though they’re just as likely to muck things up as they are to actually solve any problems. Gary Oldman’s central performance is crucial to the show’s success, and the show only continues to improve on itself season after season. It’s both hilarious and endlessly compelling.

Slow Horses is streaming on Apple TV+.

The Americans (2013-2018)

The Americans | Trailer | ITV

A much more straightforwardly serious show with a lot of similar story elements to The SympathizerThe Americans follows two undercover Soviet spies who are posing as a married couple. They are so thoroughly undercover that their covers have become their sole identities, and much of the show focuses on the ways they often can’t separate the Americans they play all day from who they actually are.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are both incredible in their central roles, and while the show isn’t absurd in the same way The Sympathizer sometimes is, it does have its occasional moments of levity.

The Americans is streaming on Hulu.

The Little Drummer Girl (2018)

THE LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL Official Trailer (2018) Michael Shannon, Park Chan-wook Series HD

Park Chan-wook is obviously best known for the films he’s directed, but he has dabbled in TV once before with 2018’s The Little Drummer Girl. It stars Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two) as an actress involved in a whirlwind romance with a man she met on a beach in Greece. Slowly, she finds herself ensconced in a world of assassinations and espionage, and finds that her skills as an actress translate pretty well.

When Park does tell stories for the small screen, it seems that he enjoys adapting great spy literature. While The Sympathizer and The Little Drummer Girl don’t have identical premises, it’s not hard to see the many commonalities between the two series as they both involve spies conflicted over their actions, and both works are some of the best television you’ll ever see.

The Little Drummer Girl can be rented or purchased at Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 12-14)
A woman walks by a poker table in Molly's Game.

Have you binged through Ripley yet? Or watched all of the most popular movies on Netflix this week, which include such diverse pictures as the action movie The Heart of the Hunter, the addictive, ripped-from-the-headlines thriller Scoop, or the Denzel Washington movie The Little Things?

Well, have no fear, this list is just for you. Digital Trends has curated a selection of three underrated movies currently streaming on Netflix that are worth your time and attention this weekend. One is a well-written true-life tale about skiing, poker, and crime (yes, really), another is a sci-fi romance from the '80s, and the last one is a modern remake of an old Clint Eastwood movie.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in April 2024
A man holds his arms out in a fighting stance.

New TV shows take center stage this April on Netflix. Ripley, the television adaptation of the famous psychological thriller novel The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, stars Andrew Scott as con man Tom Ripley. For those looking for a legacy comedy series, Sex and the City, one of HBO's highest-rated series, is now streaming on Netflix. Other shows coming in April include Vikings, I Woke Up A Vampire, and Killing Eve.

If you look past the homepage, though, hundreds of underrated shows are scattered within multiple genres. Below, we have selected three gems to watch in April. Our selections include a terrific martial arts crime drama, an intriguing thriller set in the Florida Keys, and a charming comedy series from Syfy.
Warrior (2019-2023)

Read more
This obscure 2024 sci-fi alien show is now a big Netflix hit. Here’s why you need to watch it
Promo art for Parasyte: The Grey.

It may be spring, but it's also alien invasion season on Netflix. And while 3 Body Problem deals with that premise in a very high-concept way, it's been unseated from the top of the list of Netflix's most popular shows by a new South Korean series called Parasyte: The Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey is based on the popular manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, which has previously been adapted as an anime series and two live-action movies in Japan. But you don't need to know anything about those to enjoy Parasyte: The Grey. This is a separate story that features its own characters, and it's clearly catching on with fans around the world. That's why we're sharing three reasons why you should watch Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix.
It's the story of a girl and her alien

Read more