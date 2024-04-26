 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Everything coming to Peacock in May 2024

Jason Struss
By
The Tattooist of Auschwitz | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Are you ready for summer yet? May is fast approaching, which means big, dumb summer blockbusters involving car crashes (The Fall Guy), apes (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and postapocalyptic death battles (Furiosa). It also means more programming on streaming services, and Peacock is ready to beat its competitors with its May 2024 lineup.

Recommended Videos

What’s in store for the NBC-owned streamer? At the beginning of the month, Peacock will debut The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a new limited drama series based on the bestselling novel by Heather Morris. Later on, the Kentucky Derby will stream, as well as the second season of We Are Lady Parts and the 2024 Eurovision Contest. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in May 2024.

Related

May 1

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – finale (NBC)

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons*

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween*

Boogie*

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods*

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code*

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out*

The Hurt Locker*

Identity Thief

Inferno*

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

The Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (‘99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third*

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers*

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three… Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)*

Warrior (2011)*

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All 6 episodes (Peacock Original)*

Chucky, Season 3 – finale (SYFY)

Saturday Church

May 3

The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)*

Kentucky Derby 2024

May 5

A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+

May 6

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)

May 7

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – finale (Oxygen)

May 8

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

May 9

Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, (Peacock Original)*

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

May 10

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish*

May 11

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

May 12

A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)+

May 13

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship, Season 15 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 – premiere, 2 episodes (E!)

Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5

May 14

Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

May 15

Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

May 16

Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 episodes (Peacock Original)*

Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 new episodes (Peacock Original)*

May 17

Law & Order, Season 23 – finale (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – finale (NBC)

Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – finale (NBC)

May 18

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)+

May 19

Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – Special (NBC)

Everything Puppies (Hallmark)+

May 22

The Voice, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)

May 23

Love Undercover, Season 1 – Finale – 3 episodes (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – finale (Bravo Digital)

May 24

Knock at the Cabin* 

May 26

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+

May 27

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA)

May 28

American Ninja Warrior Couple’s Special, Season 15 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)

May 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC)

May 30

We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original 

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels 

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
5 movies leaving Prime Video in April 2024 you have to watch
Robert De Niro standing tall in a tuxedo looking menacing in a scene from The Untouchables.

Amazon Prime Video is a treasure trove of movies and TV shows. While some require an add-on subscription to a service like Paramount+ or AMC+, others are available as part of your Amazon Prime subscription. Keep in mind that now you need to pay a small fee on top of that to get access ad-free. But either way, the movies that come with that base subscription are available to you at any time. That is, until they’re gone.

Movies come and go on Amazon, so you’ll want to keep track of expiring titles. There are five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in April that you’ll want to watch before they go. They’re all fabulous films that range from the 1980s up to the 2010s and feature A-list talent. Check these out before they are removed from the service before the end of the month.
The Big Short (2015)
The Big Short Trailer (2015) ‐ Paramount Pictures

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2024
A man leans against a wall in The Fall Guy.

April was a bit of a low-key month for movies, but there was still plenty of pleasure to be had at the theater. Indies were well-represented with the surreal sci-fi movie The Beast while multiplexes enjoyed the social commentary and IMAX action set pieces of Alex Garland's appropriately divisive Civil War.

May, however, will be a different story, as the summer season is set to begin on May 3 with the premiere of The Fall Guy, an action comedy starring everyone's favorite actor of the moment, Ryan Gosling. May will also see apes conquesting another planet, a biopic about Amy Winehouse that's already enraged people on social media, a different take on the slasher movie genre, and one of the most highly anticipated prequels of the last decade. Oh, and Garfield's back. Again. Which of these are worth seeing? Find out by checking out our top three picks out of all the movies scheduled for release in May 2024.
The Fall Guy (May 3)

Read more
5 TV shows you need to watch in May 2024
Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter.

Not sure what you need to watch in May? There are several shows returning with new seasons, along with a handful of new shows that you might want to add to your watch list. Bridgerton fans will be delighted to know that the record-breaking series is returning with the first part of its third season, while sci-fi fans will be intrigued with the premise of the Apple TV+ show Dark Matter, especially if you've read the book on which it’s based.

The five TV shows you need to watch in May are available on top streaming services, like Max, Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Keep track of the premiere dates and plot them on your calendar so you don’t miss out, or wait until the end of the month to binge as many episodes as you can, since many of these shows' episodes are released on a weekly basis.
Hacks season 3 (May 2)
Hacks Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

Read more