Everything coming to Peacock in May 2024

Are you ready for summer yet? May is fast approaching, which means big, dumb summer blockbusters involving car crashes (The Fall Guy), apes (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and postapocalyptic death battles (Furiosa). It also means more programming on streaming services, and Peacock is ready to beat its competitors with its May 2024 lineup.

What’s in store for the NBC-owned streamer? At the beginning of the month, Peacock will debut The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a new limited drama series based on the bestselling novel by Heather Morris. Later on, the Kentucky Derby will stream, as well as the second season of We Are Lady Parts and the 2024 Eurovision Contest. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in May 2024.

May 1

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – finale (NBC)

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons*

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween*

Boogie*

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods*

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code*

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out*

The Hurt Locker*

Identity Thief

Inferno*

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

The Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (‘99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third*

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers*

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three… Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)*

Warrior (2011)*

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All 6 episodes (Peacock Original)*

Chucky, Season 3 – finale (SYFY)

Saturday Church

May 3

The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)*

Kentucky Derby 2024

May 5

A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+

May 6

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)

May 7

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – finale (Oxygen)

May 8

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

May 9

Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, (Peacock Original)*

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

May 10

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish*

May 11

Eurovision Song Contest 2024*

May 12

A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)+

May 13

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship, Season 15 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 – premiere, 2 episodes (E!)

Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5

May 14

Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

May 15

Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

May 16

Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 episodes (Peacock Original)*

Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 new episodes (Peacock Original)*

May 17

Law & Order, Season 23 – finale (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – finale (NBC)

Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – finale (NBC)

May 18

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)+

May 19

Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – Special (NBC)

Everything Puppies (Hallmark)+

May 22

The Voice, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)

May 23

Love Undercover, Season 1 – Finale – 3 episodes (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – finale (Bravo Digital)

May 24

May 26

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+

May 27

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA)

May 28

American Ninja Warrior Couple’s Special, Season 15 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)

May 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC)

May 30

We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.

