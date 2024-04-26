Everything coming to Peacock in May 2024

Are you ready for summer yet? May is fast approaching, which means big, dumb summer blockbusters involving car crashes (The Fall Guy), apes (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and postapocalyptic death battles (Furiosa). It also means more programming on streaming services, and Peacock is ready to beat its competitors with its May 2024 lineup.
What’s in store for the NBC-owned streamer? At the beginning of the month, Peacock will debut The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a new limited drama series based on the bestselling novel by Heather Morris. Later on, the Kentucky Derby will stream, as well as the second season of We Are Lady Parts and the 2024 Eurovision Contest. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in May 2024.
May 1
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – finale (NBC)
10 Things I Hate About You
27 Dresses
The 40 Year Old Virgin
2046
A Bride for Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Angels & Demons*
As Luck Would Have It
Beijing Bicycle
Boo! A Madea Halloween*
Boogie*
The Boss
Bruce Lee, the Legend
The Cabin in the Woods*
The Chronicles of Riddick
Couples Retreat
Cowboys & Aliens
The Da Vinci Code*
Doom
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Enemy at the Gates
Five Star Christmas
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Get Out*
The Hurt Locker*
Identity Thief
Inferno*
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
The Joy Luck ClubJurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
King Kong
Knight and Day
The Last Airbender
Life of Pi
Life of the Party
Lift
The Little Rascals
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love on Safari
Love Takes Flight
Love Under the Stars
Luv
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Marry Me in Yosemite
Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Merry & Bright
Midway to Love
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (‘99)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
No Time to Die
Pitch Black
Prospect
Queen of Spain
Return to Christmas Creek
Riddick
Rise: Blood Hunter
Rome in Love
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
The Rundown
The Scorpion King
This Beautiful Fantastic
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third*
Snitch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Step Brothers*
Tammy
This is 40
Three Extremes II
Three… Extremes
Tortilla Soup
Uncle Buck
Valkyrie
War (2007)*
Warrior (2011)*
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too
Wonder Woman (2017)
May 2
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All 6 episodes (Peacock Original)*
Chucky, Season 3 – finale (SYFY)
Saturday Church
May 3
The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)*
Kentucky Derby 2024
May 5
A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+
May 6
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
May 7
Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – finale (Oxygen)
May 8
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
May 9
Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, (Peacock Original)*
Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
May 10
May 11
Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
May 12
A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)+
May 13
American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship, Season 15 (NBC)
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – premiere, 2 episodes (E!)
Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5
May 14
Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
May 15
Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 16
Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 episodes (Peacock Original)*
Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 new episodes (Peacock Original)*
May 17
Law & Order, Season 23 – finale (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – finale (NBC)
Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – finale (NBC)
May 18
Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)+
May 19
Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – Special (NBC)
Everything Puppies (Hallmark)+
May 22
The Voice, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)
May 23
Love Undercover, Season 1 – Finale – 3 episodes (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – finale (Bravo Digital)
May 24Knock at the Cabin*
May 26
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+
May 27
Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA)
May 28
American Ninja Warrior Couple’s Special, Season 15 (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)
May 29
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC)
May 30
We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original
(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels
(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.
