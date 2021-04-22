The best movies leaving Hulu at the end of April

2021 is just skipping right along. One day you’re watching movies, and the next thing you know it’s almost the end of April. That means Hulu is once again about to recycle its lineup of films. This is a way of life in the streaming era. You either catch the flicks while you can or you hope that you can see them when they inevitably resurface on another platform. But why wait? If you’re subscribing to Hulu, then you should be getting the most out of your money. Don’t worry, we’re making it as easy as possible for you by putting together this list of the best movies leaving Hulu at the end of the month. Finding the time to watch them is going to be up to you.

Trying to catch all the best films before they become unavailable at the end of the month? Lucky for you, we’ve also rounded up the best movies leaving Netflix and the best movies leaving Amazon Prime.

Changing Lanes (2002)

Road rage gets taken to extremes in Changing Lanes. But rather than simply dive into violence, Gavin Banek (Ben Affleck) and Doyle Gipson (Samuel L. Jackson) do almost everything they can to destroy each other personally and professionally. Their initial traffic accident is relatively minor compared to the things that come after it. Yet Gavin’s careless and thoughtless response costs Doyle a chance to keep his family together. In turn, Doyle inadvertently comes across a legal document that Gavin desperately needs. When neither man is willing to forgive or forget, the consequences of their actions come back to haunt them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Stars: Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, Sydney Pollack, William Hurt

Director: Roger Michell

Rating: R

Runtime: 99 minutes

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress is an unexpectedly thrilling flick with Denzel Washington starring as Easy Rawlins. When Easy is down on his luck in the late ’40s, DeWitt Albright (Tom Sizemore) approaches him with a lucrative assignment. Easy is told to locate Daphne Monet (Jennifer Beals), a young woman whose disappearance has upended Los Angeles’ mayoral race. Naturally, there’s far more to the mystery than Easy initially realizes, and one of the only friends he can count on is Mouse, as memorably played by Don Cheadle. But the closer that Easy gets the truth, the more dangerous people want to stop him in his tracks.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Stars: Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore, Jennifer Beals, Don Cheadle, Maury Chaykin

Director: Carl Franklin

Rating: R

Runtime: 102 minutes

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The con is on in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the French Riviera just isn’t big enough for Lawrence Jamieson (Michael Caine) and Freddy Benson (Steve Martin). While Lawrence’s cons are sophisticated and refined, Freddy’s comparatively crude crimes are really cramping his rival’s style. When the two men dissolve their temporary partnership, they make a wager to determine which one will leave town. The winner of this contest will be the first to bilk Janet Colgate (Glenne Headly) out of $50,000. And even when the terms of the bet change, neither thief is willing to play fair.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Stars: Steve Martin, Michael Caine, Glenne Headly, Anton Rodgers, Barbara Harris

Director: Frank Oz

Rating: PG

Runtime: 110 minutes

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The outlaw Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin) looms large over the movie that shares his name. But the man who shot Liberty Valance is James Stewart’s Ransom “Ranse” Stoddard. In this celebrated Western, an extended flashback reveals the truth behind the legend, as Ranse’s first encounter with Liberty Valance leads him to befriend Tom Doniphon (John Wayne) and his fiancée, Hallie Stoddard (Vera Miles). When Liberty and his gang threaten Ranse’s life, he resolves to face his nemesis in a duel. The outcome of that fight inspires one of the most famous lines in cinematic history: “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Stars: John Wayne, James Stewart, Lee Marvin, Vera Miles

Director: John Ford

Rating: N/A

Runtime: 123 minutes

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is the kind of period epic that rarely gets made anymore. This terrific adaptation of Patrick O’Brian’s novels features Russell Crowe as Jack Aubrey, the captain of the HMS Surprise. While the Surprise chases the French privateer ship Acheron, setbacks and superstition among the crew create tension on the ship. But the story is grounded by the friendship between Captain Jack and Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany), the ship’s surgeon. Stephen only wants to have a chance to conduct some scientific exploration, yet fate keeps thwarting him as the Acheron bedevils the crew every step of the way.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Stars: Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D’Arcy, Edward Woodall, Chris Larkin

Director: Peter Weir

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 138 minutes

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

In this remake of the 1974 original film, The Taking of Pelham 123 thrusts Denzel Washington’s Walter Garber into the unlikely role of a hero. Walter isn’t a policeman or an action superstar. He’s simply a MTA subway dispatcher who has the misfortune to be on duty when Ryder (John Travolta) and his crew hijack a train and threaten to kill the hostages if his ransom demand isn’t met in an hour. Ryder also blackmails the city into keeping Walter involved in the hostage negotiations even though it’s not something he’s trained for. But when the chips are down, Walter steps up when his city needs him.

Rotten Tomatoes: 51%

Stars: Denzel Washington, John Travolta, John Turturro, Luis Guzmán, Michael Rispoli, James Gandolfini

Director: Tony Scott

Rating: R

Runtime: 106 minutes

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Tom Hanks wrote and co-starred in his directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, and it’s a real charmer. This ’60s period comedy follows the rise of a one-hit-wonder band, appropriately named The Wonders. Tom Everett Scott stars as Guy “Shades” Patterson, a drummer whose addition to The Wonders temporarily shoots the band into fame and popularity. Unfortunately, not everyone in the band can take the pressure, and lead singer James “Jimmy” Mattingly II (Johnathon Schaech) takes out his frustrations on his girlfriend, Faye Dolan (Liv Tyler). Hanks plays Amos White, the band’s manager. And while White seems to genuinely like The Wonders, the needs of his music label don’t line up with the band’s hopes and desires.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Stars: Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Tom Hanks

Director: Tom Hanks

Rating: PG

Runtime: 108 minutes

Wonder Boys (2000)

In Wonder Boys, Michael Douglas plays Professor Grady Tripp, a creative writing professor whose first novel was a massive hit. Regardless of Grady’s struggle to recreate that success, he attracts the devotion of two promising students: James Leer (Tobey Maguire) and Hannah Green (Katie Holmes). But it’s James who soon occupies most of Grady’s time during a trying weekend when he slowly realizes that his student has misled him about several important facts about his life. Additionally, Grady is forced to choose between his mistress, Sara Gaskell (Frances McDormand), and potentially his university career.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Stars: Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire, Frances McDormand, Katie Holmes, Rip Torn, Robert Downey Jr.

Director: Curtis Hanson

Rating: R

Runtime: 111 minutes

Young Adult (2011)

Young Adult is a bit of a misnomer for the name of this movie. Charlize Theron’s Mavis Gary is 37, rather than 17, but her maturity level is decades behind her real age. At a personal and professional crossroads, Mavis impulsively decides to return to her hometown in Minnesota to pursue her old flame, Buddy Slade (Patrick Wilson). Unfortunately for Mavis, Buddy is happily married to Beth Slade (Elizabeth Reaser) and they have a child together. Yet Mavis is so deluded and desperate that she actually tries to break up the marriage to reclaim Buddy as her own. Patton Oswalt also stars in the movie as Matt Freehauf, Mavis’ one true friend in town. And not even Matt can pull Mavis from her destructive path.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Stars: Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt, Patrick Wilson, Elizabeth Reaser

Director: Jason Reitman

Rating: R

Runtime: 94 minutes

Platoon (1986)

Oliver Stone’s Platoon is a seminal war movie, but it’s almost a horror flick as well. Charlie Sheen stars as Chris Taylor, a soldier assigned to a platoon in the Vietnam War. Taylor soon finds himself torn between two factions of the unit. Staff Sgt. Bob Barnes (Tom Berenger) is already on the verge of insanity in the theater of war, while Sgt. Elias (Willem Dafoe) has a more humane disposition. When Barnes finally goes way too far, the conflict within the unit boils over and forces Taylor to choose a side. In this film, the greatest danger isn’t the enemy forces, it’s the soldiers themselves. And no one will come home from war without a few scars, psychological or otherwise.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Stars: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Keith David, Forest Whitaker

Director: Oliver Stone

Rating: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

Sideways (2004)

Sideways is a bit of an unconventional comedy because it embraces drama as well. Paul Giamatti stars as Miles Raymond, a writer who believes he may be on the cusp of getting published. Ahead of the pending wedding for his friend, Jack Cole (Thomas Haden Church), Paul arranges for them to take a road trip through California’s wine country. Unfortunately for Miles, Jack isn’t as interested in reconnecting as he is with hooking up with random women. While Jack woos Stephanie (Sandra Oh) without revealing his impending nuptials, Miles gets closer to Stephanie’s friend, Maya Randall (Virginia Madsen). However, Jack’s lies threaten to unravel Miles’ new romantic connection before it gets started.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stars: Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen, Sandra Oh

Director: Alexander Payne

Rating: R

Runtime: 127 minutes

50/50 (2011)

The story of 50/50 draws heavily from the life of screenwriter Will Reiser, and Seth Rogen portrays a character based on himself in the flick. Rogen plays Kyle Hirons, the best friend of radio journalist Adam Lerner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). When Adam is diagnosed with cancer and given only a 50% chance of survival, Kyle takes it upon himself to maintain Adam’s spirits. While Adam tries to improve his contentious relationship with his mother, Diane (Anjelica Huston), he becomes drawn to his therapist, Katherine McKay (Anna Kendrick). And as their personal and professional lives collide, Adam and Katherine wonder if they have a future beyond his cancer treatments.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard, Anjelica Huston

Director: Jonathan Levine

Rating: R

Runtime: 100 minutes

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

No one gets off the Rock. That was the myth behind Alcatraz, a seemingly inescapable prison in San Francisco Bay. But in 1962, three men managed to pull off the impossible. Escape From Alcatraz dramatizes their story, with Clint Eastwood as Frank Morris alongside Fred Ward and Jack Thibeau as John and Clarence Anglin. After arriving in Alcatraz, Frank butts heads with the warden (Patrick McGoohan), and he soon realizes that the Rock isn’t as secure as he was led to believe. With the help of the Anglin brothers and Charley Butts (Larry Hankin), Frank makes a plan to get out, and a legend is born.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Stars: Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan, Fred Ward, Jack Thibeau

Director: Don Siegel

Rating: PG

Runtime: 112 minutes

