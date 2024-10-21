What’s new on Tubi in November 2024

November is approaching, which means two things: food and sports. I’m a big fan of the former, and have already prepared my Thanksgiving meal. But I need some good movies and TV shows to watch while chowing down, and some streamers just don’t satisfy as much as they used to.
Tubi isn’t one of those streamers. With no subscription fees and a diverse catalog, Tubi truly does have something for everyone. That’s never been more true than in November, which offers a cornucopia of blockbusters, comedies, dramas, art films, and … Nip/Tuck.
All titles below begin streaming for free on November 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary
EVIL AMONG US: GRIM SLEEPER – 11/6 – The Grim Sleeper, one of the nation’s most infamous serial killers, remained undetected for decades—until a shocking breakthrough changed everything.
Thriller
THE STEPDAUGHTER 2 – 11/8 – After surviving a violent showdown, a conniving teen breaks out of a hospital determined to wreak havoc on her father’s new wife and family.
MARRIED TO A BALLA – 11/14 – When a mother suffering from domestic abuse escapes her dangerous, pro-athlete husband, she will stop at nothing to keep her family safe.
TOXIC HARMONY – 11/22 – After parting from her girl group, a singer finds both fame and danger after capturing the attention of a powerful but mysterious record label exec.
Library Titles
Series Spotlight
11.22.63
Ambitions
Dawson’s Creek – 11/15
Deputy
Nip/Tuck
Action
Black Hawk Down
Boneyard – 11/11
Bullet To The Head
Edge Of Tomorrow – 11/7
Furious 7 – 11/16
Hitman
Léon: The Professional
Salt
Taken 2
Taken 3
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Protege
Tomb Raider (2018)
Wrath Of Man
Art House
Apples
Cyrano
Dope
Incendies
Licorice Pizza
Philomena
Reservoir Dogs
Sin Nombre
The Burnt Orange Heresy
Winter’s Bone
Black Cinema
All About The Benjamins
Ambitions
B.A.P.S.
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Beauty Shop
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Juwanna Mann
New Jack City
Proud Mary
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
Superfly
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
The Perfect Holiday
Waist Deep
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Comedy
13 Going On 30
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Code Name: The Cleaner
Hall Pass
Jack And Jill
Knives Out
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Little
Major Payne
Mrs. Doubtfire
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Duel – 11/29
The Happytime Murders
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Documentary
A League Of Ordinary Gentlemen – 11/22
All Light, Everywhere – 11/29
Casino Jack And The United States Of Money
Chevolution – 11/15
Crumb
Honeyland
Drama
Blow
Burlesque
Cool Hand Luke
Deputy
Full Metal Jacket
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Heartbreak Ridge
Heaven Is For Real
Malcolm X
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Silver Linings Playbook
Southpaw
The Patriot
The Pursuit Of Happyness
Horror
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
Blair Witch (2016)
Carrie (2013)
Hannibal
Jeepers Creepers
Post Mortem
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
The Blob (1988)
The Cave
The Silence of the Lambs
Truth Or Dare
Warm Bodies
Wolf
Korean Drama
3-Iron
Barking Dogs Never Bite – 11/8
Kids & Family
Aliens In The Attic
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Free Birds
Jumanji (1995)
Little Giants
Monster House
Secondhand Lions
Smallfoot – 11/4
The Star
Uglydolls
Romance
About Last Night (2014)
Burlesque
Closer
Dawson’s Creek – 11/15
Love & Basketball
Nine
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
11.22.63
Chain Reaction
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Demolition Man
I, Robot
Mirror Mirror
Paprika
Planet Of The Apes
Replicas
Short Circuit
The Craft
The Maze Runner
Stealth
Thriller
Assassins
Colombiana
Crescent City – 11/29
Executive Decision
I Am Legend
Out of Time
No Good Deed (2014)
S.W.A.T.: Firefight
The Circle
The Fugitive
The Last Stand
Untraceable (2008)
Western
Django Unchained
Far And Away
Frank And Jesse
The Homseman
Outlaw Johnny Black
