 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch The Idol season finale: live stream the show

Jason Struss
By

With the recent conclusion of Succession, HBO now has a void in the coveted Sunday night slot. Enter The Idol, the next HBO drama series with aspirations of becoming a buzzworthy show. Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star looking to become the world’s top artist after a nervous breakdown ended her previous tour. While planning a comeback, Jocelyn meets Tedros, played by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, a self-help cult leader and nightclub owner who begins a tumultuous relationship with the singer.

Tesfaye co-created the series with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Idol had a splashy debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it became a heated topic of discussion after critics panned the first two episodes. Yet, Levinson believes the attention will work in The Idol’s favor, with the potential to become the “biggest show of the summer.” Keep reading for information about the release date, time, channel, and plot for episode 5 of The Idol season 1, which is also the season finale of the show as well.

Recommended Videos

When does episode 5 of The Idol season 1 release?

A woman talks on a phone in The Idol.

Episode 5, and the season one finale, of The Idol season 1 will air and stream on July 2, 2023, on HBO and Max.

As of May 23, HBO Max is now known as Max due to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia. Programs from Food Network, TLC, HGTV, and Discovery have now been added to Max. These shows include Alaskan Bush People, Chopped, DrPimple Popper, Fixer Upper, and more. HBO shows and Warner Bros. movies will still be available on Max, including Succession, The Batman, Dune, Barry, and The Sopranos.

What time does episode 5 of The Idol season 1 start?

Episode 5 of The Idol will air and stream simultaneously at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What is episode 5 of The Idol season 1 about?

The title of episode 5 is Jocelyn Forever. Here’s the official synopsis: “While planning a showcase for her upcoming tour, Jocelyn begins to take control of the relationships around her, much to Tedros’s dismay. Later, a meeting with Jocelyn disrupts Nikki’s plans for Dyanne, as disturbing news about Jocelyn’s ex emerges.”

Can I watch a trailer for The Idol season 1?

Yes, you can! Watch below:

The Idol | Official Trailer | HBO

And here’s a trailer for episode 5, the season finale of the show:

Episode 5 Preview | The Idol | HBO

Who stars in episode 5 of The Idol season 1?

The episode 4 cast (per IMDb) includes Depp as Jocelyn, Tesfaye as Tedros, Suzanna Son as Chloe, Troye Sivan as Xander, Moses Sumney as Izaak, Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne, Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist, Jane Adams as Nikki Katz, Hari Nef as Talia, Rachel Sennott as Leia, Mike Dean as a music producer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny, Ramsey as herself, and Hank Azaria as Chaim.

How many episodes will be in The Idol season 1?

The first season of The Idol will consist of five episodes. It was believed to be six, but WB recently revealed that tonight’s episode will be the season 1 finale.

Is The Idol worth watching?

A couple sit outside in The Idol.

Levinson has a track record of creating shows that dominate pop culture, inspire discussions, and foster passionate fanbases. Look at Euphoria, one of the five most-watched HBO series in the network’s history. If you’re interested in shows that generate discourse and move the needle, The Idol has a chance to do both.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Idol sits at 25% on the Tomatometer and holds a 27 Metascore on Metacritic. Despite the poor reviews, this show trends weekly on social media due to the graphic content and The Weeknd’s popularity.

Editors' Recommendations

Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
And Just Like That… season 2, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot
Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte looking excited in ...And Just Like That.

After six successful seasons and two movies, the Sex and the City universe expanded with the addition of And Just Like That..., which serves as a sequel and series revival. Premiering in 2021, And Just Like That... reintroduced the world to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), three of the leading women in Sex and the City. The original series focused on the friendship, sex lives, and social issues of these then-thirtysomethings living in New York City.

And Just Like That..., however, picks up 11 years after Sex and the City 2, with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all in their 50s. Despite the fact that they're older, the same friendship, fashion, and relationship drama are still as present as ever. And Just Like That... became Max's most-watched series debut at the time of its December 2021 premiere. Originally conceived as a miniseries, the overwhelming popularity led to a season 2 renewal.
When does episode 1 of And Just Like That... season 2 release?

Read more
The Idol season 1, episode 3 release date, time, channel, and plot
Jocelyn poses on a table in The Idol.

With the conclusion of Succession, HBO now has a void in the coveted Sunday night slot. Enter The Idol, the next HBO drama series with aspirations of becoming a buzzworthy show. Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star looking to become the world's top artist after a nervous breakdown ended her previous tour. While planning a comeback, Jocelyn meets Tedros, played by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, a self-help cult leader and nightclub owner who begins a tumultuous relationship with the singer.

Tesfaye co-created the series with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Idol had a splashy debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it became a heated topic of discussion after critics panned the first two episodes. Yet, Levinson believes the attention will work in The Idol's favor, with the potential to become the "biggest show of the summer." Keep reading for information about the release date, time, channel, and plot for episode 3 of The Idol season 1.
When does episode 3 of The Idol season 1 release?

Read more
Where to watch AEW Collision live stream for free
The AEW Collision logo for a new show.

Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has established itself as top-notch promoter in professional wrestling. For five years, the company has produced a successful two-hour weekly television show, AEW Dynamite, on TBS. A second show, AEW Rampage on TNT, will soon cross the two-year mark. This Saturday, AEW is adding a third wrestling show called AEW Collision to its arsenal.

Billed as TNT's second night of professional wrestling, AEW Collision is a live two-hour wrestling show set to air weekly on Saturday nights. Top wrestlers from the AEW roster will be featured on AEW Collision, including Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo. CM Punk will return for the debut episode of AEW Collision in his hometown of Chicago.
Watch AEW Collision on TNT
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1666188210014154753?s=20

Read more