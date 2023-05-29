 Skip to main content
Is there going to be a season 5 of Succession?

Dan Girolamo
By

After four seasons, Succession wrapped up its final season with a tremendous episode on Sunday night. The episode was full of twists, surprises, and one hilarious interaction between Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun). In other words, it was a typical episode of Succession.

Yet, this episode served as the Succession series finale, with no more seasons planned. However, the success and overwhelming popularity of the show many have fans wondering if the show will go back on its decision and return for a fifth season. Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

What happened in the Succession season 4 finale?

Succession | Inside the Episode: Season 4, Episode 10 | Max

The episode opens with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) racing to secure board votes to block the GoJo deal. Kendall believes he has the support to do it, while Shiv (Sarah Snook) believes she has enough votes for the deal to go through in Matsson’s favor with her being named the American CEO. Kendall and Shiv fly to Caroline’s estate to convince Roman (Kieran Culkin) to side with them. Thanks to a conversation with Greg, Kendall learns that Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) will not name her CEO, forcing her to join sides with her brothers. Eventually, Roman and Shiv agree to back Kendall.

Before heading to the board meeting, the three siblings head to Logan’s old place to claim some of his items. Tom tells Shiv that Matsson will name him CEO if the deal goes through, prompting the siblings to race to the office to gain the final votes necessary to block the deal. At the board meeting, it’s a six-to-six tie, with the tiebreaker belonging to Shiv. Kendall begs his sister to vote for him, but Shiv goes back on her word and votes in favor of the deal, making Tom the new CEO. The episode ends with Roman drinking alone at a bar, Shiv coldly supporting Tom in the car, and a lifeless Kendall staring into the sunset. In the end, it was Tom, not a Roy child, to win the throne.

Is there going to be a season 5 of Succession?

Kendall and Shiv talking in a scene from Succession.

There are still possible stories to tell in Succession for a potential fifth season. What happens to the Roy children? How does Tom do as the new CEO? Does Greg continue to snake his way to the top? Will Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) ever become an ambassador to the United States? All of these questions could be answered in a new season.

However, this is the end for the Roys. There is no plan for a season 5. In a February 2023 interview, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker that season 4 is “pretty definitively the end.” In the behind the scenes look into the episode, Armstrong said, “I don’t think I’ll be able to write anything as good as this again . . . It feels really scary and foolish, but with that sense that it must end, so that’s what I guess I cling onto.” The series might be over, but its legacy as one of the best TV shows of all time will live on.

