 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Succession series finale ending, explained

Christine Persaud
By

After 4 seasons of arrogance, opulence, and intense familial power struggles, the HBO (now Max) series Succession has finally come to an end. The story began with a sick and disoriented Logan Roy (Brian Cox) coming to terms with the fact that he won’t live forever and needs to start thinking about the future of his company. Succession ends addressing this very need with Logan’s sudden and shocking death mid-way through the final season.

Kendall sits by a river in the Succession finale.

While only one of his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), initially had any interest in taking over the media conglomerate Waystar Royco, dangle a carrot of distant daddy’s love and public recognition, and it’s no surprise the other kids came running. Youngest son Roman (Kieran Culkin) and only daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) throw their hats into the ring. Eldest son Conner (Alan Ruck), meanwhile, is happy to sit on the sidelines and pursue his political aspirations, as long as the bank account never runs dry.

Recommended Videos

There’s just one issue: none of the kids is truly up to the task. They lack the required mix of skills, knowledge, foresight, killer instinct, and ruthlessness to step into their fathers’ shoes, and he knows it. This isn’t for lack of trying. Logan can’t let go knowing that he doesn’t have capable hands into which to pass the baton. This is precisely why the nagging question that loomed over the entire series was: who will take over?

Related

Everything that happened before the Succession finale 

Logan Roy, Lukas Mattson, and Roman Roy walking outside in a scene from Succession.
Graeme Hunter / HBO

Following Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg’s (Nicholas Braun) massive betrayal at the end of season 3, the final season begins with Logan ready and willing to sell the company to Danish tech billionaire Lukas Mattson (Alexandar Skarsgård). He sees the writing on the wall and would rather take a payout and let his long-time baby go then decide who in his family can reinvigorate it.

Still not quite ready to retire, however, Logan cuts a deal to keep his news network ATN, with plans to refocus all his energy on that entity. Part of his strategy is to fold ATN into rival network Pierce Global Media, which he has set his sights on purchasing. But a bidding war with his own children ends that idea.

Despite being in tight with his big brother and sister, Roman falls for his neglectful father’s charms, who showers him with compliments and begs Roman to come work with him. It happens after Logan utters one of the most memorable lines of the season to his children, and arguably the series: “I love you all, but you are not serious people.”

Sadly, these prophetic and biting words become some of the last, if not the last, words that Logan ever speaks to his children. He tragically dies while on route in his plane to meet Mattson and finalize the deal. Now, it’s up to the kids, each of whom is dealing with the grief in their own way, to figure out what’s next. There’s no room for mourning. The board is already drafting a press release and urging for a decision to prevent a massive stock drop. Eventually, they decide that Kendall and Roman will take over as co-CEOs, Shiv as a close advisor.

They really aren’t serious people after all

A close up of Logan Roy from Succession, sitting with the kids in a karaoke bar.

Through the next steps, all three kids prove that there was truth to Logan’s assessment of them. Roman acts like a spoiled child, firing anyone who doesn’t immediately agree with him. In his eyes, this is how his father would have handled things. Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) even becomes a victim of his impulsive wrath, and their once close relationship sadly never recovers.

Kendall is just as erratic, his decisions blowing in the wind. He begins to question whether selling to Matsson is the right plan and hatches a secret plan to purposely tank the deal so he can take over. He has something to prove, but he’s also reckless and reactive. Everything from his cringe-worthy Living Plus presentation to his interactions with his ex Rava (Natalie Gold) and his long-time assistant Jess (Juliana Canfield) when she gives her notice prove that Kendall is simply not a rational person.

Shiv is on her own journey. Feeling cast aside by her brothers, she cozies up to Mattson and begins to work as his secret mole on the inside. She provides guidance and advice on how to circumvent any obstacle standing in his way of the deal going through. Her plan? She nominates herself as the new CEO of the company, which she says will appease regulatory concerns about foreign ownership while solidifying her position in the future of the company. It’s a brilliant idea and Mattson knows it.

Roman breaks down crying as Shiv and Kendall try to console him in a scene from Succession.

The siblings continue to prove again and again that they may not have the capacity to lead long-term. They prematurely call the election through ATN, banking on this gaining favor with the predicted winner Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk) who promised to block the Mattson deal.

Roman tries and fails to deliver a eulogy at his father’s funeral but breaks down sobbing in front of everyone in the church, finally coming to terms with his grief in an Emmy-worthy, emotional performance. He later roams the streets, screaming at protestors until he’s beaten down and bloody.

Kendall, meanwhile, thinks he has Mencken in his back pocket only to have a conversation with the predicted president that suggests Kendall doesn’t wield the power he thinks he does.

The big board meeting: and the winner is…?

Shiv angry walking down a hallway with people behind her in a scene from Succession.

It all comes down to the final board meeting. Shiv believes she has things on lock with Mattson, but Kendall is working the board members, trying to get more votes. It doesn’t help that Roman, who has a board seat, has disappeared to their mother’s place in the Caribbean. Kendall and Shiv arrive there not to comfort their sibling, but to fight over his vote. But Roman wants no part in the drama anymore.

Shiv’s boasting comes to a screeching halt when Kendall receives a phone call from Greg who has come across some incredibly useful information. He has learned (thanks to the magic of smartphone translation apps) that Mattson is considering other American CEOs. What Greg doesn’t know yet is that Tom is the person Mattson has in mind.

Livid once she confirms that there’s truth to this, Shiv is back at square one again with her brothers and the three must figure out how to move forward. Roman has publicly shown that he can’t handle pressure. Shiv was just in bed with Mattson so it would not look good for her to be the face. The only logical answer is Kendall. After much discussion, Shiv and Roman agree. They even anoint their brother “king” with a disgusting concoction of items they find in their mother’s refrigerator, one of few beautiful moments between the siblings.

How does the Succession series finale end?

Kendall and Shiv talking in a scene from Succession.

During the vote, everything is going as Kendall plans until it comes to Shiv in a six-to-six tie. She leaves the room to get some air and Kendall follows. It appears Shiv has changed her mind. She doesn’t think Kendall can do the job. What’s more, she brings up the knowledge about the young man who died in the car accident with Kendall. How would that look on the company should the information ever get out?

Shiv has found out by now that Tom is the person Mattson plans to appoint, but she’d rather see her semi-estranged husband (and father to her child) in the hot seat than her brother. It’s a self-serving decision as well, since Tom will always know that he’d never have the job had it not been for Shiv. It also keeps her close to Waystar Royco and gives her a fighting chance at saving her marriage. Whatever the motivations, it’s still a hurtful moment of clarity for Kendall.

Roman digs the knife even deeper when he says it’s what their dad would have wanted since Shiv’s baby is the only “real” bloodline anyway, implying that Kendall’s children are adopted. The below-the-belt, insensitive comment leads to a physical altercation between the brothers, which only solidifies Shiv’s decision.

As the deal is being signed, Mattson is all smiles posing for photos, joking that he’s surrounded by his disciples. He points to Greg across the room calling him the Judas. Despite betraying Tom in favor of “the quad” cousins, Tom is willing to forgive Greg and implies that he’ll have a job for him.

Tom wearing a suit looking at someone in a scene from Succession.

The Roy children are even wealthier than before. But what are they going to do now? Shiv hops in a car with Tom where they coldly “hold” hands. Roman enjoys a drink at a bar by himself, looking somewhat relieved that it’s finally all over. Kendall walks along the street, his new bodyguard (and his father’s old pal) Colin (Scott Nicholson) following behind. He stops at a park bench by the water, and simply sits, looking absolutely gutted. What’s left for him now? That’s the image fans see when the screen cuts to black.

So, in the end, Waystar Royco is placed in the hands of Tom, who is being used as nothing more than an American face for a now foreign-owned company. The Roy kids no longer have anything to do with the company their father built. This might very well have been the outcome Logan Roy would have wanted all along. But now, it’s the Roy children themselves who let it all implode.

Stream Succession on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine is a professional editor and writer with 18 years of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started…
Rebooting Harry Potter as an HBO series is a bad idea
Neville, Hermione, Ron, and Harry inside a dark tunnel in HP and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Late on Monday afternoon, social media was set ablaze by the news that a new Harry Potter reboot was being discussed at Warner Bros. for HBO Max. The new series would adapt the seven books, one each season, offering another take on the Boy Who Lived's story. As if that wasn't bad enough, She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named will be an active player on this reboot, ensuring it stays loyal to the source material despite not serving as either writer or showrunner.

The news comes as a shock because of its shamelessness. Does the Harry Potter series remain popular? Yes... to a point. Fans showed up for the wildly successful yet uneven Hogwarts Legacy but couldn't be less interested in the ridiculously misguided Fantastic Beasts saga. The reunion special on HBO Max worked for, like, a day but quickly disappeared from the conversation. And Harry Potter and the Cursed Child keeps packing them in on Broadway and London's West End, despite a mixed reception from fans. So yes, there's money in the Wizarding World, but unfortunately, Warner Bros. seems wholly unequipped to handle the IP because it doesn't understand why it worked in the first place.
Why Harry Potter worked in the first place

Read more
The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s ending, explained
Mario and Peach walk through a mushroom field in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

At the end of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario (Chris Pratt) accidentally brings Bowser (Jack Black) and all of his minions to Earth. Desperate to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the Mushroom Kingdom from one of Bowser’s powerful Bonzai Bill bombs, Mario redirects the missile into one of the magical green pipes that connect all of the film's universes together. Mario doesn’t realize that, in doing so, he momentarily destroys the barriers between worlds.
What happens in the last act of The Super Mario Bros. Movie?
The final act of The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes place in the same Brooklyn neighborhood where Luigi (Charlie Day) and Mario’s family live. Determined to put Bowser’s quest to forcibly marry Peach and conquer the multiverse to an end, Mario faces off against Bowser on the streets of his own home. Unfortunately, even with the help of some of his new friends — namely, Peach, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) — Mario can’t quite get the edge on Bowser.

Read more
Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie have an end credits scene?
Mario, Peach, and Toad stand above the clouds together in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Once upon a time, it was rare for a movie to have a post-credits scene, but those days are long past. Nowadays, it’s increasingly rare for a major blockbuster or franchise movie to not have a mid or post-credits scene attached to it. With that in mind, audiences will likely head into The Super Mario Bros. Movie this week wondering whether or not they’ll miss anything if they don’t stick around for the film’s admittedly lengthy end credits.

The new film is Hollywood’s latest attempt to capitalize off of the success of one of the most iconic video game properties in history. Coming 30 years after 1993’s famously lackluster Super Mario Bros., the new outing is an animated adventure that offers moviegoers the chance to journey through some of the most iconic fictional video game worlds with an equally recognizable cast of Nintendo characters.

Read more