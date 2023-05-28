Where to watch the Succession series finale: live stream the show

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the current season of Succession.

The end is finally here. With patriarch Logan dead, it’s no surprise the Roy family is in disarray. Shiv is pregnant but has told no one, not even her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom. Cousin Greg is lurking about, but Kendall and Roman are quickly dismantling the Waystar Royco empire due to their inexperience. And with the election now over, Connor is left searching for a new purpose in life.

Succession has brought all the drama and insults fans have grown to love over its four seasons but the show is ending with season 4’s finale. With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 10 of Succession season 4 or, as it will now be remembered, Succession‘s series finale.

When does the Succession series finale air/stream?

Episode 10 of Succession season 4, or Succession‘s series finale, will air on May 28, 2023.

What time does the Succession series finale start?

Episode 10 of Succession season 4, or the Succession series finale, is will air and stream simultaneously at 9:00 p.m. ET on Max (formerly known as HBO and HBO Max).

How long is the Succession series finale?

The Succession series finale will run about 90 minutes.

What is the Succession series finale about?

Episode 10, or the Succession series finale, is titled With Open Eyes. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO: “Ahead of the final board meeting on the Waystar-Gojo Deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests…and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman.”

Can I watch a trailer for Succession season 4?

Sure! Here it is:

Succession Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

And here’s a preview of episode 10, or the series finale:

Who stars in the series finale of Succession?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Justine Lupe as Willa, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Zoe Winters as Kerry, James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.

How many episodes are there in Succession season 4?

Ten. Like seasons 1 and 2, Succession season 4 will have 10 episodes. Season 3 had 9 episodes. It was recently revealed that the series finale will be 90 minutes long.

Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced last month that the current season of Succession will be its last.

I’m already missing Succession and want more. Are there other shows like it?

Is Succession worth watching?

Succession has been one of the best shows on television since its premiere in 2018. All the creatives involved are back, and since the current season is the last, they are sure to go out on a high note without overstaying their welcome.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The show has won 13 Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 97% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 92 and a user score of 8.4.

