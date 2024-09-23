 Skip to main content
Where to watch Jaguars vs. Bills: NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football live stream

By
Josh Allen puts his hands in a hand warmer on the field.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

It’s a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 3 of the NFL’s regular season. The first game of the night pits Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (2-0). The broadcast booth will feature Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick. Laura Rutledge will provide updates from the sidelines, with rules analyst Jerry Bergman chiming in when unnecessary.

What is wrong with Lawrence? Two years ago, Lawrence was on his way to becoming one of the five best quarterbacks in football. Now, Lawrence is heading in the opposite direction, having lost seven consecutive starts. Meanwhile, Allen has firmly established himself as the second-best quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on ESPN

The last two #Bills vs. Jaguars games:

– 9-6 Jaguars win in Jacksonville in 2021
– 25-20 Jaguars win in London last year.

Ed Oliver has one word that especially comes to mind to describe those games…#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/LtWsOltsWn

&mdash; Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) September 19, 2024

Watch the Jaguars take on the Bills on ESPN starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on Monday, September 23. Use the ESPN app and WatchESPN for online coverage. Make sure to use your TV provider for full access.

Jaguars vs. Bills on ESPN

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Someone relaxing on a couch watching Hulu.
Hulu

With a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, customers can watch over 95 channels in sports, news, and entertainment. ESPN is one of those featured, so don’t worry about missing a snap of the game. While Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month, the bundle is a more beneficial deal. Bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Stream your favorite channels in sports and entertainment with Sling TV. Pay for only the channels you want; no more unnecessary fees for programs you’ll never watch. Sling offers two plans for purchase: Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. However, both plans are 50% off the first month. Customers who want ESPN should purchase the Orange plan.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on Fubo

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Enjoy Monday Night Football on ESPN with Fubo. With over 350 channels, Fubo is like having cable without the cable box. With unlimited DVR, record and save your favorite programs, so you’ll never miss a minute of a show or movie. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

If you love the NFL, then YouTube TV is the streaming service to get. Customers can watch Monday Night Football on ESPN through YouTube TV. Furthermore, purchase NFL Sunday Ticket to watch every out-of-market game this season. After a free trial, YouTube TV costs $65 per month for the first four months.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

What is a VPN? First off, the acronym stands for virtual private network. Think of VPNs as an extra source of protection on your computer. No one wants to deal with phishing attacks or malware viruses. A VPN virtually eliminates those threats while allowing users to browse the internet and stream their favorite programs. Our top recommendation for a VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

