It’s a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 3 of the NFL’s regular season. The first game of the night pits Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (2-0). The broadcast booth will feature Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick. Laura Rutledge will provide updates from the sidelines, with rules analyst Jerry Bergman chiming in when unnecessary.

What is wrong with Lawrence? Two years ago, Lawrence was on his way to becoming one of the five best quarterbacks in football. Now, Lawrence is heading in the opposite direction, having lost seven consecutive starts. Meanwhile, Allen has firmly established himself as the second-best quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes.

The last two #Bills vs. Jaguars games: – 9-6 Jaguars win in Jacksonville in 2021

– 25-20 Jaguars win in London last year. Ed Oliver has one word that especially comes to mind to describe those games…#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/LtWsOltsWn — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) September 19, 2024

