NFL Week 3 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for September 22

Week 3 started on a high note for the Jets (2-1). In their home opener, the New York Jets dominated the New England Patriots (1-2) from start to finish. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fantastic, completing 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets defense was the real story, allowing only 139 yards and recording seven sacks.

Thirteen Week 3 NFL games will be played on September 22. The most interesting game of the day pits the Baltimore Ravens (0-2) against the Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Fans can watch every game on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Below, check out the NFL Week 3 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

It’s been a rough start for the New York Giants (0-2). In Week 2, the Giants became the first team to score three touchdowns, not allow a single touchdown, and still lose.

After a rough Week 1 loss, the Cleveland Browns (1-1) bounced back with an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns’ defense had a great day, sacking Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times and holding him to under 200 yards passing.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Pedal to the metal 💨 pic.twitter.com/E4T86hY72Z — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 20, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

It’s been a tough two weeks for Caleb Williams. The Chicago Bears (1-1) quarterback has thrown for 267 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. However, the Bears’ offensive line has done a terrible job protecting Williams.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and their star quarterback, Anthony Richardson, have also experienced growing pains early in the season. Look for the Colts to get running back Jonathan Taylor more involved in the offense.

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Justin Jefferson gives an update pic.twitter.com/03LF9soufj — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 19, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

It’s no surprise the Houston Texans (2-0) are undefeated to start the season. Houston made the Divisional Round a season ago and have high expectations this season. However, the Minnesota Vikings (2-0) are one of the surprising teams of the year thanks to quarterback Sam Darnold, who is in the midst of a career renaissance.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

After leading for the majority of the night, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) collapsed in the final moments of their Week 2 game to lose to the Atlanta Falcons. A lot of conversation this week surrounded head coach Nick Sirianni and his questionable coaching decisions.

Like the Vikings, the New Orleans Saints (2-0) have stunned the football world with an undefeated start. The Saints offense is firing on all cylinders, scoring on their first 15 possessions of the season.

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Jim Harbaugh is off to a hot start as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers (2-0). The team is undefeated thanks to their second-ranked rushing attack (197.5 yards per game).

In Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin has the Steelers (2-0) undefeated thanks to a defense that has allowed eight points per game. Justin Fields is in line to start for a third consecutive week in place of the injured Russell Wilson.

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Denver Broncos (0-2) lost by six points in Week 1 and seven points in Week 2. The defense has held up their end of the bargain. However, rookie quarterback Bo Nix has struggled mightily with zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

Everything is good in Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers (2-0) went into Detroit and won 20-16. This marks the fourth straight season where the Buccaneers have started 2-0.

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Facing Week 3’s test in the Titans. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 19, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

All you need is love … unless you’re the Green Bay Packers (1-1). Without starting quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers defeated the Colts 16-10 behind 261 rushing yards.

The Tennessee Titans (0-2) have now lost two winnable games. Quarterback Will Levis has made two crucial turnovers in key moments. For the Titans to win, Levis must take care of the ball.

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Nothing has gone right for the Carolina Panthers (0-2) this season. To make matters worse, quarterback Bryce Young has been benched for veteran Andy Dalton.

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) had one of the most stunning wins in Week 2. Down 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Raiders scored the final 13 points of the game to win 26-23 against the Ravens in overtime.

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

Taking on the Emerald City 🏙️ pic.twitter.com/jcJPn6fOf3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 19, 2024

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Not only did the Miami Dolphins (1-1) lose in Week 2 but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion that knocked him out of the game. Tagovailoa will now miss several weeks and cannot return until he’s medically cleared.

How about Geno Smith? The Seattle Seahawks (2-0) quarterback threw for 327 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 23-20 overtime win over the New England Patriots.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

It was a tough Week 2 for the Detroit Lions (1-1). Jared Goff completed only 61.8% of his passes and threw two interceptions in the team’s 20-16 loss over the Buccaneers.

Arizona Cardinals (1-1) quarterback Kyler Murray turned back the clock in Week 2 and looked like a Pro Bowler. Murray completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 41-10 win.

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

After making the 2023 AFC Championship, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to start the season. The Ravens have made uncharacteristic mistakes in their first two games and must clean them up.

Speaking of cleaning things up, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense was atrocious in a 44-19 loss to the Saints. The loser of the game between the Ravens and Cowboys will see their playoff hopes dwindle.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) are the NFL’s equivalent to The Walking Dead. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game with injuries. Plus, George Kittle is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Los Angeles Rams (0-2) are also missing multiple players, including wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. If the Rams cannot protect Matthew Stafford, it will be a long day for the offense.

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

With Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) always find a way to win. The Chiefs escaped Arrowhead with a win for the second consecutive week thanks to a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal.

The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) are flying high after coming from behind to beat the Eagles 22-21. If the Falcons can upset the Chiefs, look for Atlanta to go on a run.