NFC & AFC Conference Championships 2025: NFL schedule, channels, live streams

The NFL Divisional Round lived up to the hype as the best football weekend of the year. The Chiefs got by the Texans thanks to their stout defense and timely plays from Patrick Mahomes. The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL with an upset victory over the top-seed Lions. The Eagles survived a blizzard and a last-minute Rams comeback. Finally, the Bills took out the Ravens in a battle of top quarterbacks.

Two games will be played on Conference Championship Sunday. The NFC will play first in the afternoon, followed by the AFC in the early evening. The winners of each game will advance to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. Below is the 2025 Conference Championship schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

NFC Championship

No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 26, 2025

January 26, 2025 Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox

Jayden Daniels is no ordinary rookie. The Commanders’ quarterback marched into Detroit and defeated the Lions 45-31. Daniels completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels became the sixth rookie starting quarterback to advance to the conference championship. With a win on Sunday, Daniels will become the first rookie starting quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

There is nothing secretive about the Philadelphia Eagles’ game plan. The Eagles want to run the ball and play great defense. That’s exactly what Philly did in the 28-22 win. Saquon Barkley continued his historic season with 205 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Eagles’ defense turned the Rams over on downs in the game’s final seconds. If the Eagles win, it will be their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

Before Sunday’s game, the Commanders and Eagles had met once in the playoffs. The commanders defeated the Eagles by a score of 20-6 in the 1991 Wild Card Round.

AFC Championship

No. 2 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Date: January 26, 2025

January 26, 2025 Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS

The Buffalo Bills capitalized on two early turnovers by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to enter halftime with a 21-10 lead. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills recovered a Mark Andrews fumble to stop the game’s momentum. Andrews also dropped a game-tying two-point conversion, which ended up being the difference in a 27-25 game. Josh Allen had a quiet day in the air with 127 yards passing, but the mobile quarterback rushed for two touchdowns.

Death, taxes, and the Chiefs finding a way to win close games in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs outscored the Texans 10-2 in the fourth quarter to win 23-14. Whenever the Texans had any momentum late, the Chiefs’ defense made key stops repeatedly. Travis Kelce turned back the clock and looked like an All-Pro, finishing the game with seven receptions, 117 yards, and one touchdown.

In the regular season, the Bills are 4-1 against the Chiefs. However, the Chiefs win when it matters most, as evidenced by their 3-0 postseason record against the Bills.