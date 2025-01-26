 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NFC & AFC Conference Championships 2025: NFL schedule, channels, live streams

By
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs stares from the sideline.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

The NFL Divisional Round lived up to the hype as the best football weekend of the year. The Chiefs got by the Texans thanks to their stout defense and timely plays from Patrick Mahomes. The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL with an upset victory over the top-seed Lions. The Eagles survived a blizzard and a last-minute Rams comeback. Finally, the Bills took out the Ravens in a battle of top quarterbacks.

Two games will be played on Conference Championship Sunday. The NFC will play first in the afternoon, followed by the AFC in the early evening. The winners of each game will advance to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. Below is the 2025 Conference Championship schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Recommended Videos

NFC Championship

DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles flexes in the end zone.
Joe Glorioso / All-Pro Reels

No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

  • Date: January 26, 2025
  • Start Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

Jayden Daniels is no ordinary rookie. The Commanders’ quarterback marched into Detroit and defeated the Lions 45-31. Daniels completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels became the sixth rookie starting quarterback to advance to the conference championship. With a win on Sunday, Daniels will become the first rookie starting quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

Related

There is nothing secretive about the Philadelphia Eagles’ game plan. The Eagles want to run the ball and play great defense. That’s exactly what Philly did in the 28-22 win. Saquon Barkley continued his historic season with 205 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Eagles’ defense turned the Rams over on downs in the game’s final seconds. If the Eagles win, it will be their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

Before Sunday’s game, the Commanders and Eagles had met once in the playoffs. The commanders defeated the Eagles by a score of 20-6 in the 1991 Wild Card Round.

AFC Championship

Josh Allen puts his hands in a hand warmer on the field.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

No. 2 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

  • Date: January 26, 2025
  • Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

The Buffalo Bills capitalized on two early turnovers by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to enter halftime with a 21-10 lead. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills recovered a Mark Andrews fumble to stop the game’s momentum. Andrews also dropped a game-tying two-point conversion, which ended up being the difference in a 27-25 game. Josh Allen had a quiet day in the air with 127 yards passing, but the mobile quarterback rushed for two touchdowns.

Death, taxes, and the Chiefs finding a way to win close games in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs outscored the Texans 10-2 in the fourth quarter to win 23-14. Whenever the Texans had any momentum late, the Chiefs’ defense made key stops repeatedly. Travis Kelce turned back the clock and looked like an All-Pro, finishing the game with seven receptions, 117 yards, and one touchdown.

In the regular season, the Bills are 4-1 against the Chiefs. However, the Chiefs win when it matters most, as evidenced by their 3-0 postseason record against the Bills.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
NFL Week 14 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 8
Justin Herbert walking on the football field for the Chargers.

Whenever the NFL schedule has an exciting Thursday night game, it's always a good sign for the rest of the week. We got one this week as the Detroit Lions (12-1) defeated the Green Bay Packers (9-4) on a last-second field goal to win 34-31. The story of this game was the Lions' ability to convert on fourth down, with four conversions to keep drives alive.

Eleven NFL games will be played in Week 14 on December 8. The Sunday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs should be the best game of the day. Don't forget that NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV gives fans access to every game. Below, check out the NFL Week 14 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream
https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1864847914436067667

Read more
NFL Week 13 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 1
Two Eagles run on the football field.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for the NFL. NFL games are played on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Week 13 started with an entertaining game between the Detroit Lions (11-1) and Chicago Bears (4-11). The matchup came down to a mismanaged two-minute drill by the Bears, who ended up losing 23-20.

11 NFL games will be played in Week 13 on December 1. The top game will feature the red-hot Eagles traveling to Baltimore to play the Ravens. Stream every game by purchasing a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Below, check out the NFL Week 13 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Read more
NFL Week 13 games on Thanksgiving and Black Friday: schedule, channels, live streams
Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field and looks up.

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without football. The sport has been played on Thanksgiving for over 100 years. Of all the football leagues, the NFL remains the "King of Thanksgiving." After the Super Bowl, Thanksgiving is arguably the second most popular day on the NFL schedule. With standalone games in every window, expect large television audiences to tune into the games.

In Week 13, three games will be played on Thanksgiving. For the second consecutive year, the NFL will also play one game on Black Friday, a new tradition that the NFL would like to keep for years to come. All of these games will be nationally televised. However, fans can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV to watch the entire Sunday slate. Below, check out the NFL Week 13 schedule for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with times, channels, and streaming information.
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Read more