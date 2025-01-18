 Skip to main content
NFL Divisional Round Weekend 2025: schedule, channels, live streams

Josh Allen puts his hands in a hand warmer on the field.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

After the NFL’s Wild Card Round, eight teams remain in the quest for the Super Bowl. The biggest surprise of Wild Card Weekend came when the Commanders defeated the Buccaneers on a last-second field goal for the upset. With the Commanders’ win, Jayden Daniels joined Russell Wilson, Mark Sanchez, and Joe Flacco as the only rookie quarterbacks to win road playoff games.

Four games will be played during the Divisional Round. The schedule consists of two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. All eyes will be on Sunday night’s game between the Ravens and Bills. That showdown in Buffalo has a chance to be the best game of the postseason. Below, check out the 2025 Divisional Round Weekend schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Saturday, January 18

Patrick Mahomes stands on the sidelines for the Chiefs.
Netflix

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Sat., ESPN heads to Arrowhead to present Texans-Chiefs Divisional Round showdown as KC begins 3-peat quest

🎙️Buck, Aikman, Salters &amp; Rutledge on the call
🏈4:15p ET | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
🏟️2p | Postseason NFL Countdown from KC | ESPN, ABC

🔗 https://t.co/QlGuuaChJQ pic.twitter.com/gxWw4HSxAe

&mdash; ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 16, 2025

  • Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN/ABC/ESPN2
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, , , ,

The Houston Texans defense dominated in their 31-12 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans intercepted Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert four times to go along with four sacks. The Texans’ defense will have to be on their A-game to beat Patrick Mahomes.

Can the Kansas City Chiefs pull off the three-peat? It’s never been done in the Super Bowl era, but the Chiefs have a great chance to pull it off. As long as Mahomes is under center, Kansas City should never be counted out.

No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 1 Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Jared Goff &amp; Amon-Ra St. Brown had a day the last time the Lions met the Commanders 👀 pic.twitter.com/oLLbZvYGFJ

&mdash; Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) January 16, 2025

  • Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

We’re running out of adjectives to describe Daniels. The rookie threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and drove the Washington Commanders down the field for the game-winning field goal. Can the Commanders keep their magical season alive with another upset victory?

It’s now or never for the Detroit Lions, who are in the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit has never made the Super Bowl. They will never have a better chance to do it than now.

Sunday, January 12

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles jogs and stares.
Joe Glorioso / All-Pro Reels

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

The Rams haven’t lost to the Eagles in the playoffs in 75 years. 🤯

(🎥 CBS, FOX) pic.twitter.com/rQSg2OO2Rq

&mdash; Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 16, 2025

  • Start Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Stream: NFL+, , YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

The Los Angeles Rams sacked Sam Darnold nine times in their 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams are a battle-tested team that no one wants to play because of quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense flexed their muscles in their 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Saquon Barkley continued his magical season with 119 yards rushing.

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

The last time the Ravens and Bills played in the playoffs, Taron Johnson ran from one end zone to the other 🦬

📺: #BALvsBUF – Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mfGEyJg1Q0

&mdash; NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2025

  • Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

Grab your popcorn. The matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills should be the game of the weekend. In one corner sits Lamar Jackson, the dynamic Ravens’ quarterback looking to advance to his second consecutive AFC Championship. In the other corner sits John Allen, the exciting Bills quarterback who could win his first MVP.

