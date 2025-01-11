NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025: schedule, channels, live streams

Table of Contents Table of Contents Saturday, January 11 Sunday, January 12 Monday, January 13

After 18 weeks of the regular season, the NFL begins postseason play with Wild Card Weekend. Six teams in each conference will begin their playoff journey this weekend. Unlike the regular season, the NFL postseason is single-elimination. If a team loses this weekend, their season is over.

Six games will be played during Wild Card Weekend. The schedule: two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions earned first-round byes by finishing first in their respective conferences. Kansas City and Detroit automatically move on to the Divisional Round. Below, check out the 2025 Wild Card Weekend schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Recommended Videos

Saturday, January 11

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Wild Card Weekend begins with two of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks squaring off in Texas. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season, the Texans defeated the Cleveland Browns in this same game to advance to the Divisional Round. Meanwhile, the Chargers are searching for their first playoff win since the 2018 season.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Stream: Amazon Prime Video , NFL+

The AFC North takes center stage in primetime as the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Baltimore Ravens. This game is exclusive to Prime Video nationwide.

Only residents in the Pittsburgh and Baltimore markets can watch the game on linear television. The last time the Steelers and Ravens faced each other in the postseason was 2015, with Baltimore coming out with the victory.

Sunday, January 12

No. 7 Denver Broncos at No. 2 Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

After qualifying for the postseason in their final game of the regular season, the Denver Broncos now head to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos are led by the third-ranked scoring defense, which will look to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-flying offense. Can Broncos rookie Bo Nix become the second rookie quarterback in 10 tries to win a game at Buffalo?

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles could easily be the best of the weekend. Last season, Jordan Love and the Packers surprised the entire league by going into Dallas and beating the Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend. No one will be surprised if the Packers do the same to the Eagles. However, Philadelphia might be the most complete team in football, backed by their excellent defense.

No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

COMMANDERS VS. BUCS It's a rematch of Week 1 on Wild Card Weekend! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/QEsgtZyu5K — NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2025

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Sunday night’s game between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could provide the most fireworks of the weekend. The Commanders and Buccaneers are led by their talented quarterbacks.

For Washington, Jayden Daniels is looking to add another accomplishment to his stellar rookie season. Meanwhile, Tampa’s Baker Mayfield wants to take the Bucs to the Divisional Round for the fourth time in five seasons.

Monday, January 13

No. 5 Minnesota Vikings at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

VIKINGS-RAMS RELOCATION: In the interest of public safety, Monday's Vikings vs. Rams Wild Card game has been moved to Arizona. The game will be televised on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ at its scheduled 8pm ET time. pic.twitter.com/VVJcRZrSYM — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2025

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN/ABC/ESPN2

ESPN/ABC/ESPN2 Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , , , ,

The game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams was scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

However, the NFL has moved the game to Glendale, Arizona, because of the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area. The team will now play inside State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.