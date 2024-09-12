 Skip to main content
How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Josh Allen stares on the football field.
Thursday Night Football returns to Prime Video for the 2024 NFL season. Tonight’s Week 2 game features Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (1-0) flying to South Beach to take on Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins (1-0). This is a matchup between AFC East rivals. The last time these two teams played was in Week 18 of last season, with the Bills winning 21-14 to clinch their fourth straight division title.

Thursday night’s game feels more important than usual for only the second week of the season because of the divisional component. The winner will have the inside track in the race for the AFC East. Below, you’ll find live-stream information on how to watch Thursday Night Football.

When and where is the game between the Bills and Dolphins?

Two of the league&#39;s best face-off on #TNFonPrime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sUINAeXEgZ

&mdash; NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 11, 2024

The Bills take on the Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 12. Tune in at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for TNF Tonight pregame coverage. It will be a home game for the Dolphins, who play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Watch the Bills vs. Dolphins live stream on Prime Video

The game between the Bills and the Dolphins will stream exclusively on Prime Video, the home of Thursday Night Football. To access the game, open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV.

The Prime Video app is on over 650 connected devices, including Fire TV, smart TVs, tablets, mobile phones, and gaming consoles. After signing into your Prime Video account, head to Thursday Night Football on the homepage. Select the corresponding game and press play. The Prime Video Twitch channel, NFL+, and local affiliates in the home and away team markets will also carry the game.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year. However, customers can buy a Prime Video membership for $9 per month.

Bills vs. Dolphins preview

The @BuffaloBills and @MiamiDolphins are ready to light up Miami. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/9yC1tTYJz7

&mdash; NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 11, 2024

If Allen plays like he did in Week 1, Buffalo should return to the AFC playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. Allen completed 18-of-23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a Bills’ 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals (0-1). Allen also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns. Keep an eye on Allen’s left hand. The All-Pro quarterback is going to play through the injury for now, but it’s something to monitor as the season progresses.

In Week 1, Miami needed a 52-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders as time expired to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) 20-17. The game completely changed when Jaguars running back Travis Etienne fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line in the third quarter. The Dolphins recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on the next play to cut the deficit to 17-14.

