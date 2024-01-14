Both just four wins away from securing the ultimate NFL prize, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers meet this afternoon in an AFC Wild Card showdown.

The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET today, Sunday January 14 (weather permitting), and will be televised nationally on CBS, but if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, there are several ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including a handful of free options. Here’s a guide on everything you need to know to watch the Bills vs Steelers online in the US.

The Best Way to Watch Bills vs Steelers

Fubo is going to give you exactly what you need here. Not only does it include your local CBS channel in Buffalo and Pittsburgh, but it has it available live in more markets than any other streaming service. Additionally, Fubo’s “Pro” plan includes 180-plus total channels for plenty of other sports and entertainment, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR in case you want to record and watch the game later, and the ability to stream simultaneously on 10 different screens at home. And perhaps most importantly, it comes with a free seven-day trial so you can watch the Bills vs Steelers and the rest of the NFL playoff games this weekend at no cost.

Is There a Free Bills vs Steelers Live Stream?

There are plenty of them. If you’ve already used up your free trial for the aforementioned Fubo, there are still four other ways you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Steelers for free.

If you only want to watch this game and don’t need to see any of the other NFL contests this weekend, Paramount+ and Paramount+ via Amazon Prime Channels are both a good way to go. They offer the same content, which includes all NFL on CBS games, with the only difference being you’ll watch on either Paramount’s or Amazon’s digital platforms. Both of them come with separate one-week free trials.

If you’re looking to watch as much NFL as possible this weekend, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package will both get you CBS, as well as NBC (Browns vs Texans and Rams vs Lions), Fox (Packers vs Cowboys) and ESPN (Eagles vs Bucs). They both come with a free five-day trial.

Other Ways to Watch the Bills vs Steelers Live Stream

If you aren’t worried about a free trial and simply want a good long-term option, Hulu With Live TV is a nice alternative. In addition to CBS and over 90-plus other live TV channels, you’ll also get access to Hulu’s massive streaming library as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost. This option will run you $76.99 per month.

How to Watch the Bills vs Steelers Live Stream from Abroad

If you’ve signed up for any of the previously mentioned streaming services but you’re going to be out of the country during the game, don’t fret. A virtual private network (VPN) is a good workaround, as it lets you access sites in the United States even while abroad. NordVPN is one of the best there is, and it comes with a free 30-day trial, so you can still watch the game completely free even if you’re outside the US.

