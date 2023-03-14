 Skip to main content
TNT live stream: Watch TNT sports from anywhere for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

With its wide variety of original dramatic content and live sports coverage, TNT is one of the most popular television networks on the planet. If you’re thinking of ditching your cable service or if you already have, you’re going to want to be certain you can still find a way to watch TNT, especially if you’re a fan of the NBA or any of the other sports TNT covers. You can do this online with a TNT live stream, and many of the best live TV streaming services offer access to the network with a subscription. We’ve tracked down the best places you can watch TNT online—no matter where you may be watching from—and we’ve even found a few ways you can watch for free.

Watch TNT on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you like the channel offerings a cable subscription offers but want to simplify your setup by accessing the channels online, Sling TV makes a great option. Sling has two base subscription plans, Orange and Blue, and each of them offers TNT as part of the package. This means you can decide on which base plan you want by the other included channels knowing you’ll get access to the TNT live stream no matter which you choose. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and you can even combine them to get access to the full Sling TV channel lineup.

Watch TNT on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another great live TV streaming platform to watch TNT with is Hulu with Live TV. Hulu is one of the longest tenured streaming platforms, and while it may be known for its huge library of on-demand content, it now offers live TV as an add-on service. Its channel lineup includes networks like ESPN, USA Network, TBS, and of course, TNT. If you’re looking for a way to watch TNT for free, there is a Hulu free trial available to new subscribers, which you can utilize to explore the platform. You can then add Hulu with Live TV as a subscription for just $70 per month. Hulu is also available as part of the Disney Bundle for just $13 per month.

Watch TNT on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV may be a bit of an unexpected outlet for watching a TNT live stream, but the popular video service does offer more than 100 TV channels as part of its premium service. TNT is among them, as are ESPN, USA Network, TBS and AMC, among many other popular networks. Perks of utilizing YouTube TV to access TNT include unlimited DVR recording, no annual contracts, and no hidden fees. You can get YouTube TV for $65 per month, and a YouTube TV free trial is even available to new subscribers, which means you can spend a little time watching TNT for free.

Watch TNT from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

With TNT being such a popular network, accessing it online from outside of your normal region is likely to cause some issues. One way to work around geographic restrictions when it comes to online streaming TV services is with a virtual private network. A VPN will allow you to access TNT from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. This makes one of the best VPN services like NordVPN an incredibly valuable service for travelers looking to access TNT while they’re away. NordVPN offers its VPN service at a very reasonable price, with a NordVPN free trial available that will get you access to the service for an entire month at no cost.

