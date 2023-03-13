How to watch Formula E from anywhere in the world (for free)

If checking out the F1 live stream has got you in the mood for even more thrilling racing, you’re going to love Formula E. The motorsport championship for electric cars, Formula E gained FIA world championship status in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength since. If you’re keen to watch Formula E online, we’re here to help. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the broadcast, including a (legal) trick to access a free Formula E live stream. This will work for the São Paulo E-Prix on March 25, as well as Free Practice and Qualifying.

Watch Formula E on FuboTV

FuboTV is consistently considered the ultimate streaming service for sports fans so it’s hardly surprising that’s the ideal destination to watch Formula E. You’ll need to sign up to FuboTV Pro to get CBS Sports Network which is the exclusive home of Formula E, but from there, you’ll have access to the Formula E live stream along with plenty of sport including the English Premier League courtesy of NBC and USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and many more. Outside of sports, there’s also Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many others to enjoy in downtime. Best of all? FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s a seven-day FuboTV free trial so if you’re keen to check out just one Formula E race, you can time it perfectly so it doesn’t cost a cent.

Watch Formula E on Hulu with Live TV

Known as one of the best live TV streaming services, it’s worth considering Hulu with Live TV. The service is an excellent option for cord-cutters who don’t want to miss out on sports. It offers access to CBS Sports Network so it’s easy to watch Formula E. There’s also NBC and USA Network for your soccer needs along with dozens of other channels to choose from. Best of all, the $70 per month you pay also bundles in Disney+ and ESPN+. The latter gives you extensive access to sports as well as analysis and the fantastic 30 for 30 documentary series. Alongside that, the best movies on Disney+ are sure to entertain the whole family. The selection even includes Oscar-winning movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Watch Formula E on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube with Live TV is an ideal place to check out the Formula E live stream thanks to it being the surprise home of dozens of live TV channels. It’s a little cheaper than some of the competition at $65 per month while providing access to CBS Sports Network (of course) NBC, USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, and many others. It should suit the whole household’s needs with its sports coverage particularly appealing for those looking to watch Formula E online. There’s also unlimited DVR space if you’re not able to watch the latest race live.

Watch Formula E from abroad with a VPN

If you travel regularly, you may have already noticed that your streaming apps don’t always follow you. Some streaming services offer a limited service depending on the country you’re visiting while others don’t work at all. The best way to circumvent this while abroad is to use one of the best VPNs. That way, you can still watch the Formula E live stream that you’ve already paid for. We recommend signing up for NordVPN. From there, all you need to do is pick a US-based server and you can persuade your internet connection that you’re back home. You also gain better security and privacy so you won’t have to worry about hotel Wi-Fi being unsafe to use. There isn’t an official NordVPN free trial but with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can give it a go risk-free. It’s good enough that you’ll stick around and sign up to one of the many great NordVPN deals around.

Editors' Recommendations