 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Formula E from anywhere in the world (for free)

Jennifer Allen
By

If checking out the F1 live stream has got you in the mood for even more thrilling racing, you’re going to love Formula E. The motorsport championship for electric cars, Formula E gained FIA world championship status in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength since. If you’re keen to watch Formula E online, we’re here to help. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the broadcast, including a (legal) trick to access a free Formula E live stream. This will work for the São Paulo E-Prix on March 25, as well as Free Practice and Qualifying.

Watch Formula E on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is consistently considered the ultimate streaming service for sports fans so it’s hardly surprising that’s the ideal destination to watch Formula E. You’ll need to sign up to FuboTV Pro to get CBS Sports Network which is the exclusive home of Formula E, but from there, you’ll have access to the Formula E live stream along with plenty of sport including the English Premier League courtesy of NBC and USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and many more. Outside of sports, there’s also Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many others to enjoy in downtime. Best of all? FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s a seven-day FuboTV free trial so if you’re keen to check out just one Formula E race, you can time it perfectly so it doesn’t cost a cent.

Watch Formula E on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Known as one of the best live TV streaming services, it’s worth considering Hulu with Live TV. The service is an excellent option for cord-cutters who don’t want to miss out on sports. It offers access to CBS Sports Network so it’s easy to watch Formula E. There’s also NBC and USA Network for your soccer needs along with dozens of other channels to choose from. Best of all, the $70 per month you pay also bundles in Disney+ and ESPN+. The latter gives you extensive access to sports as well as analysis and the fantastic 30 for 30 documentary series. Alongside that, the best movies on Disney+ are sure to entertain the whole family. The selection even includes Oscar-winning movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Watch Formula E on YouTube with Live TV

The updated YouTube TV live guide.

YouTube with Live TV is an ideal place to check out the Formula E live stream thanks to it being the surprise home of dozens of live TV channels. It’s a little cheaper than some of the competition at $65 per month while providing access to CBS Sports Network (of course) NBC, USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, and many others. It should suit the whole household’s needs with its sports coverage particularly appealing for those looking to watch Formula E online. There’s also unlimited DVR space if you’re not able to watch the latest race live.

Watch Formula E from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you travel regularly, you may have already noticed that your streaming apps don’t always follow you. Some streaming services offer a limited service depending on the country you’re visiting while others don’t work at all. The best way to circumvent this while abroad is to use one of the best VPNs. That way, you can still watch the Formula E live stream that you’ve already paid for. We recommend signing up for NordVPN. From there, all you need to do is pick a US-based server and you can persuade your internet connection that you’re back home. You also gain better security and privacy so you won’t have to worry about hotel Wi-Fi being unsafe to use. There isn’t an official NordVPN free trial but with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can give it a go risk-free. It’s good enough that you’ll stick around and sign up to one of the many great NordVPN deals around.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch for free
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 11, 2023 7:00AM
watch soccer online espn plus free trial 2018 epl premier league football man city v southampton nov 4th

The story of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is one of streaks. Manchester City has won or drawn their last seven games and is looking to extend that streak. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has not won a match in 2023 and is looking to break that streak. The two face off at Selhurst Park this weekend. If Crystal Palace can pull off a win, both teams' respective streaks will be broken.

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match is airing on USA Network in the U.S. at 12:30 PM ET. Most of the best live TV streaming services give you access to the game. There are several ways of watching USA, including some that are potentially free. Read on as we break down all of your possible options for watching the match to find which one is best for you. We're starting off with our go-to recommendation.
Watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream on FuboTV

Read more
Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 11, 2023
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Premier League soccer is in full swing this weekend, and one of the biggest matches on tap is Bournemouth vs Liverpool. The game’s television broadcast is being handled by USA Network. If you don’t have cable or if you’re traveling during game time, don’t worry, as you can still watch the game online. In fact, with USA covering the game, the live stream will be accessible through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up all of the best ways to watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool game online, and we’ve even tracked down some streaming services that will let you watch the game for free.
Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming services for sports lovers is FuboTV. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match for free. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, and if you sign up in time you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream for free.

Read more
Oscars 2023: date, how to watch, presenters, nominees
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
March 10, 2023
Tom Cruise looks down in Top Gun: Maverick.

After a long and strenuous awards season, it's nearly time for the 2023 Oscars. The best films of the past year will soon be awarded Oscars from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). This year marks the 95th edition of the ceremony, which is also referred to as the Academy Awards.

What will be the ceremony's most memorable moment? In 2022, the telecast became associated with a slap from Will Smith. In 2020, Bong Joon-ho and Parasite showed the world that subtitles should not stop a movie from receiving praise. Will there be an upset as big as the 1999 Oscars when Shakespeare in Love defeated Saving Private Ryan in Best Picture? The only way to find out is to watch!

Read more