How to watch the 2024 French Open: dates, times, and live stream

By
Rafael Nadal stands with his racket and prepares to hit a tennis ball.
François Goglins / Wiki Commons

The best tennis players in the world head to Paris for the 2024 French Open. The year’s second major championship will be played on the clay courts at Stade Roland Garros, which will also host the 2024 Summer Olympics. Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek are the defending champions and enter this year’s tournament as the top seeds.

All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, who may be playing in this tournament for the last time. Nadal is a 14-time French Open champion, with his most recent championship coming in 2022. Nadal enters the tournament unseeded with a protected ranking. If Nadal is going to reach the finals, he will need to go on a magical run with multiple wins over the top seeds.

Watch the 2024 French Open live stream on NBC

The 2024 French Open begins at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Sunday, May 26. The tournament will then air every day for the next two weeks, with the women’s final on June 8 and the men’s final on June 9. 

The French Open will air live coverage on NBC and The Tennis Channel. NBC’s TV coverage will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Click here to view the entire 2024 French Open broadcast schedule.

Watch the 2024 French Open on NBC

Watch the 2024 French Open live stream on Peacock

The Peacock app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Several rounds of the French Open will stream on Peacock, including the semifinals and finals. Peaock’s plans — Premium with ads and Premium Plus — will air coverage of the French Open. The ad-supported tier is cheaper at $6 per month, while Premium Plus costs $12 per month.

Watch the 2024 French Open live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch tennis on NBC with a subscription to Fubo. With no long-term commitments, Fubo subscribers can watch the latest in sports and live TV with the ability to cancel their plan at any time. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Fubo also offers free trials to new customers.

Watch the 2024 French Open live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu section within Disney+.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

One of the best streaming TV services is Hulu with Live TV. Enjoy 90 of the best live and on demand channels from popular networks such as NBC, USA, ESPN, TNT, and Comedy Central. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. Customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for a monthly price of $77.

Watch the 2024 French Open live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV multiview options on an Android phone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch live TV on over 100-plus channels on YouTube TV. Some of the featured channels include NBC, ABC, FS1, NFL Network, and Food Network. New customers can sign up for a free trial. After the trial, the first three months of YouTube TV cost $58 per month. The rate then increases to $73 per month with a YouTube TV Base Plan.

Watch the 2024 French Open live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Stream live sports, entertainment, and news with Sling TV. Customers will only pay for the channels they want thanks to customizable lineups. Sling offers two plans: Orange for $40 per month and Blue for $45 per month. If you want to watch the French Open, choose the Blue option because it includes NBC. Customers will receive $25 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 French Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

To protect your internet connection and privacy, use a VPN, or “virtual private network.” VPNs hide your IP address, allowing you to use public Wi-Fi safely. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions, ensuring a smoother streaming experience. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

