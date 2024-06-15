 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: start time, live stream, matches

By
WWE wrestlers pose on the poster for Clash at the Castle.
WWE

This weekend marks a first for the WWE. Clash at the Castle 2024 is the first Premium Live Event (PLE) to run in Scotland. The trip to Scotland is part of WWE’s continued effort to host events in international territories. The last two PLEs were in Saudi Arabia and France, and the next PLE will take place in Canada.

Drew McIntyre, a Scottish native, headlines this monumental card. McIntyre won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but the title reign only lasted a few minutes. CM Punk distracted McIntyre long enough for Damia Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title. Now, McIntyre gets his rematch with Priest in front of his home crowd. Will it be a storybook ending for McIntyre?

Recommended Videos

Clash at the Castle will start at a new time in the U.S. Find out how to watch Clash at the Castle below.

Related

When and where is WWE Clash at the Castle?

.@DMcIntyreWWE, World Heavyweight Champion @ArcherOfInfamy and more join WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH in Glasgow to kick off Scotland’s first-ever WWE Premium Live Event. #WWECastle

🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE https://t.co/1Kc8T9TwPH

&mdash; WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2024

Clash at the Castle: Scotland starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 15. Coverage begins at noon ET/9 a.m. PT with the preview show, Countdown to Clash at the Castle. The event will be held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Watch the WWE Clash at the Castle live stream on Peacock

Ten years to the day of his WWE release, @DMcIntyreWWE returns to the ring at the Scottish promotion he once called home.

Plus, he reflects on the significance of competing for the World Heavyweight Title in front of a Scottish crowd at #WWECastle

▶️: https://t.co/SMbrBb2VQG pic.twitter.com/YeFwvRI6jJ

&mdash; WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2024

Clash at the Castle will stream on the exclusive home of WWE Premium Live Events, Peacock. The cheaper, ad-supported plan — Peacock Premium — costs $6 per month. If you prefer no ads with your service, subscribe to Premium Plus at $12 per month. Both Peacock plans will offer Clash at the Castle.

Enjoy these low prices for now because Peacock prices are increasing this summer for the Olympics. Premium will increase from $6 to $8 per month, while Premium Plus will increase from $12 to $14 per month. New subscribers will see this price change go into effect starting July 18. Existing subscribers will pay the new rate on or after August 17.

WWE fans outside of the United States can watch Clash at the Castle with a WWE Network subscription. Rates vary depending on your country.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 matches

Five championships — World Heavyweight Championship, Undisputed WWE Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and WWE Intercontinental Championship — will be on the line on Saturday. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will write the last chapter of their rivalry when they fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship in an “I Quit” match.

Bayley will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Piper Niven, while Sami Zayn takes on Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship. Finally, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will look to continue their dominance in the tag team division in a triple threat match against the teams of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

View the entire card* for the Clash at the Castle below.

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Undisputed WWE Championship — “I Quit” match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven (with Chelsea Green)
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship — Triple threat tag team match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark
  • Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable (with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

*Card subject to change.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the 59th ACM Awards live stream
Reba McEntire stands and poses.

The Academy of Country Music will honor the top stars of the past year at the 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. Also known as "Country Music's Party of the Year," the ACMs are a longstanding tradition within the industry. Established in 1966, the ACMs are the longest-running country music awards show.

In 2024, the ceremony will air from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. Country music legend and 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire returns to host for a record-breaking 17th time. Find out where to watch the 59th ACM Awards below.
Watch the 59th ACM Awards live stream on Prime Video

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream
Logo for 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

The trajectory of at least one franchise will change on Sunday at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery determines the first 14 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Last year, the San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery and used the No. 1 pick on French phenom Victor Wembanyama. There are no generational players like Wembanyama in this year's draft. However, securing the No. 1 selection is still a priority for every team in the lottery.

The 14 teams that missed the 2024 NBA playoffs participate in the draft lottery. Each team is assigned oddsfor winning the No. 1 pick. The two teams with the best odds for the No. 1 pick are the Detroit Pistons (14%) and Washington Wizards (14%). The Charlotte Hornets (13.3%), Portland Trail Blazers (13.2%), and San Antonio Spurs (10.5%) round out the top five.
Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on ABC
https://twitter.com/NBADraft/status/1782554715185664240

Read more
How to watch the WWE Backlash France 2024 live stream
Logo for WWE Backlash France.

A WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) is heading to Lyon Metropolis for the first time for WWE Backlash France 2024. Since the formation of TKO in September 2023, WWE has prioritized global expansion. In 2024, Backlash France is the second PLE to be held outside the U.S., and it won't be the last. Five of the next six WWE PLEs will take place outside the U.S.

Heading into Backlash, WWE is entering the "American Nightmare Era." After finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is now the Undisputed WWE Champion. A different era means a new crop of challengers for Rhodes. First up is AJ Styles, a former two-time WWE champion. Rhodes must bring his A-game if he wants to walk out of France as champion.

Read more