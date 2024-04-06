 Skip to main content
WrestleMania 40: date, start time, matches, how to watch and stream

Blair Marnell
By

In 1985, the World Wrestling Federation launched WrestleMania, the Super Bowl of professional wrestling that helped WWF become the dominant force in sports entertainment. Nearly four decades later, the WWF is now the WWE, but WrestleMania remains the flagship event of the company, which it describes as “the showcase of the immortals.” This year, WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. And it’s happening at a time when WWE is hotter than it’s been in ages.

The reason for WWE’s resurgence in popularity isn’t the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or even the fall and disgrace of former owner Vince McMahon. It was the post-pandemic booking of Roman Reigns and the Bloodline that elevated that group and their rivals, including Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, into larger stars. The emergence of LA Knight, the return of CM Punk after a decade away, and other factors also played a large role. But the primary reason is that the booking of Paul “Triple H” Levesque delivered the compelling storylines and characters that were sorely lacking during McMahon’s final years in charge.

Staring in 2020 with WrestleMania 36, the event expanded into two nights. That’s why WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6 and 7. Now, for the benefit of anyone who wants to know, we will tell you where you can watch both nights of WrestleMania 40.

When is WrestleMania 40 streaming?

Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns in promo art for Wrestlemania 40.
WWE

The official start times are 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 and 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7. However, there is a two-hour kick-off show on both days, beginning at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Where is WrestleMania 40 streaming?

WrestleMania 40 will be streamed on Peacock. Peacock is the exclusive home for WWE Premium Live Events. Only paying Peacock subscribers will be able to watch WrestleMania 40. So, if you aren’t currently on one of Peacock’s paid tiers, the monthly price for Peacock Premium is $6, which includes ads. For an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus is $12. The annual rate for Peacock Premium is $60, while Peacock Premium Plus is $120.

What’s the lineup for WrestleMania 40?

The following matches will take place on WrestleMania 40 Night 1 on April 6.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will have the following matches on April 7.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) (with B-Fab) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) (with Scarlett and Paul Ellering)

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Is The Rock really returning to WrestleMania after all these years?

Yes. In a highly publicized return to the ring, Dwayne Johnson will return to what he’s best known for: wrestling. At 51, he’s still in the best shape of his life, and he’s taking this return seriously. How seriously? ESPN published a whole article about his fitness regimen leading up to the event.

Watch the WrestleMania 40 livestream from abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re trying to watch WrestleMania 40 on one of those streaming services from outside the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the US, which makes it look like–digitally, at least–you’re located there. This gets you past the location restrictions of these streaming services, allowing you to watch the match from abroad.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN services around. It doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, is reliable, and has a number of features that make it really simple to use. Or, if you want some alternatives, you can also check out our rundown of the best VPN deals.

