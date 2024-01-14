Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live stream: date, time, nominees

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best television shows of the past year will be honored at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The 2023 Emmy Awards were originally scheduled for September 2023. However, the Hollywood work stoppages led to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences delaying the ceremony to early 2024. Anthony Anderson will host the ceremony inside the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Succession leads all shows with 14 nominations in the program, directing, writing, and acting categories. Including the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Succession received 27 nominations, and it remains the heavy favorite to win Outstanding Drama Series. Outstanding Comedy Series will be a toss-up between The Bear and Ted Lasso, while Beef is the show to beat in the Limited Series categories.

Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards on Fox

The 75th Emmy Awards will air on Fox at 8 p.m./5 p.m. PT on January 15. This is the first Emmy Awards ceremony on Fox since 2019. The ceremony is available through the Fox app and Fox.com. However, you must sign in with a TV provider.

Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The entire ceremony will be available to watch on Hulu starting January 16. If you want to watch the Emmy Awards as it happens, sign up for Hulu with Live TV. The service has over 90 live and on-demand channels, including Fox, TNT, MTV, NBC, and CBS. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76 per month. Customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live stream on YouTube TV

Enjoy the 2023 Emmy Awards on Fox with YouTube TV. A YouTube TV subscription includes over 100 channels, ranging from Fox and ABC to AMC and CNN. YouTube TV starts at $63 per month for the first three months. The rate increases to $73 per month after the third month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live stream on Sling TV

Experience your favorite channels like Fox with a subscription to Sling TV. With Sling TV, customers have flexible channel lineups and a cloud DVR to record and save live TV episodes. Sling Orange costs $40 per month and contains the ESPN networks. The more expensive tier, Sling Blue, costs $45 per month and includes NBC, Fox, and ABC. You can also bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. All three options are $25 off for the first month.

Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live stream on Fubo

Enjoy live sports and TV without cable on Fubo. Customers can choose between three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. There are over 200 channels available on Fubo, including Fox, MTV, ABC, Food Network, and FX. Sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are traveling on Monday and plan to watch the Emmys, streaming problems could arise. To combat these issues, sign up for a VPN service. VPNs help fight against geo-blocking, allowing users to watch the Emmys from anywhere in the world. VPNs also add extra security and privacy to your connection. The best VPN on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Emmy Awards: Nominees

Twenty-six Emmy Awards are scheduled to be presented Monday night. Actors, writers, producers, and directors will all be honored at the ceremony. The top prizes are Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Drama Series, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Check out the nominees for all three categories below.

Outstanding Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series: Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Beef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones & the Six, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

For the entire list of nominees, visit Emmys.com.

