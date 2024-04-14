 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: how to watch the NBA online

Dan Girolamo
By
Karl-Anthony Towns holds a basketball and readies for a shot.
Eric Drost / Flickr

It’s the last day of the NBA regular season. Every team is in action, but one of the big games to watch features Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns taking on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 14. The game will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Suns and Timberwolves will both be playing in the postseason. For Phoenix, it’s been a season of ups and downs. Depending on what happens with the Pelicans, the Suns may have to win in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota is one of the three best teams in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are looking to win their first playoff series since 2004.

Recommended Videos

The game between the Suns and Timberwolves is not nationally televised, meaning that local markets will carry the broadcast. This is problematic for fans in other markets. If you live outside the Phoenix or Minneapolis areas, subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the Suns versus the Timberwolves. If you are a Sling TV subscriber, you can purchase NBA League Pass and add it to your plan. Find out how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling.

Related

Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV Extras as seen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With Sling TV, customers are gaining access to one of the best live TV streaming services on the market. Sling is a good way to stream live TV because of its flexible channel lineups and customizable plans. Sling subscribers can record their favorite shows with cloud DVR and watch them on the go with the Sling mobile app.

The two plans available for purchase are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Orange is the cheaper option at $40 per month, while Blue costs $45 per month. Orange and Blue offer 32 and 42 total channels, respectively. If you want both packages, you can bundle them together for $60 per month. However, Sling offers 50% off for the first month. While both packages have perks, Orange is slightly better for basketball fans because it includes ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. You can also purchase NBA League Pass and add it to your Sling plan to watch every NBA game.

Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you plan to stream this NBA game while abroad, several challenges may arise, including broadcast restrictions and unsafe connections. This is why a virtual private network (VPN) is a must-have when abroad. A VPN will protect your connection from phishing scams and malware attacks. Connecting to a digital server in another country allows VPNs to bypass regional broadcast restrictions.

Our pick for the best virtual private network is NordVPN. By using NordVPN, subscribers will gain safe and private access to the internet. Think of NordVPN as an added layer of protection while using the internet. Unfortunately, there is no free trial. However, NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to start in under an hour, and if you're looking for an F1 live stream, we have everything you need to know, inlcding how to catch every lap on your laptop or mobile device, no matter your location. Take a look below at all you need to know about how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it costs, and whether there's a free F1 live stream for you to catch. We also have a full Grand Prix schedule so you know exactly what to expect.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 75th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free to watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
How to watch 2024 AEW Revolution live stream (and Sting’s final match)
Sting screams with his mouth open on the poster for AEW Revolution.

All Elite Wrestling heads to the Tar Heel State for its first pay-per-view event of 2024, Revolution. It's the fifth Revolution event in company history. Revolution is considered one of AEW's "Big Four" events, along with Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear.

The biggest headline of Revolution involves Sting, who will be wrestling in the last match of his illustrious career. Sting and Darby Allin will put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line in a tornado tag match against the Young Bucks, who now refer to themselves as Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and are the AEW's executive vice presidents. Sting is 28-0 in AEW. Will Sting retire as an undefeated champion or leave AEW with one blemish on his record?
When and where is AEW Revolution?
Will Hangman Page be able to compete at AEW Revolution for the World Title? | 2/28/24, AEW Dynamite

Read more
NBA Sunday Showcase live stream: how to watch the doubleheader online
Anthony Davis holds a basketball and prepares for a shot.

With the football season completed, basketball will air more national games on Sunday afternoons as part of the NBA Sunday Showcase. The series kicked off on February 11 with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. This weekend, the Sunday Showcase features a special doubleheader. The Milwaukee Bucks face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks and the 76ers are two of the five best teams in the East. However, the 76ers have been fading as they continue to play without league MVP Joel Embiid, who is out with a meniscus injury. Meanwhile, the Lakers and Suns are in the top 10 in the West. However, both teams are currently positioned to appear in the Play-In tournament.
Watch the NBA Sunday Showcase doubleheader live stream on ABC

Read more