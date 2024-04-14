It’s the last day of the NBA regular season. Every team is in action, but one of the big games to watch features Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns taking on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 14. The game will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Suns and Timberwolves will both be playing in the postseason. For Phoenix, it’s been a season of ups and downs. Depending on what happens with the Pelicans, the Suns may have to win in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota is one of the three best teams in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are looking to win their first playoff series since 2004.

The game between the Suns and Timberwolves is not nationally televised, meaning that local markets will carry the broadcast. This is problematic for fans in other markets. If you live outside the Phoenix or Minneapolis areas, subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the Suns versus the Timberwolves. If you are a Sling TV subscriber, you can purchase NBA League Pass and add it to your plan. Find out how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling.

Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves live stream on Sling TV

With Sling TV, customers are gaining access to one of the best live TV streaming services on the market. Sling is a good way to stream live TV because of its flexible channel lineups and customizable plans. Sling subscribers can record their favorite shows with cloud DVR and watch them on the go with the Sling mobile app.

The two plans available for purchase are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Orange is the cheaper option at $40 per month, while Blue costs $45 per month. Orange and Blue offer 32 and 42 total channels, respectively. If you want both packages, you can bundle them together for $60 per month. However, Sling offers 50% off for the first month. While both packages have perks, Orange is slightly better for basketball fans because it includes ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. You can also purchase NBA League Pass and add it to your Sling plan to watch every NBA game.

Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to stream this NBA game while abroad, several challenges may arise, including broadcast restrictions and unsafe connections. This is why a virtual private network (VPN) is a must-have when abroad. A VPN will protect your connection from phishing scams and malware attacks. Connecting to a digital server in another country allows VPNs to bypass regional broadcast restrictions.

Our pick for the best virtual private network is NordVPN. By using NordVPN, subscribers will gain safe and private access to the internet. Think of NordVPN as an added layer of protection while using the internet. Unfortunately, there is no free trial. However, NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

