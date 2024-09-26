 Skip to main content
How to watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

By
Shania Twain sits down and poses with an award.
NBCUniversal Media

The biggest names in country music will convene under one roof for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards. Country music icon Shania Twain will host the ceremony at the famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Artists taking the stage to perform their hit songs include Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, and The War and Treaty.

Beyoncé, Zach Bryan, and Kacey Musgraves are the three most nominated acts of the night. All three are in contention to win the top prize, The People’s Artist of 2024. Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen are the other nominees in the People’s Artist category. For a full list of nominees, visit NBC’s website.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards live stream on NBC

Let’s go, girls! @shaniatwain is hosting the People’s Choice Country Awards on 9/26. Who&#39;s pumped for a night of pure country magic? #PCCAs (📸: @brianbowensmith / NBC) pic.twitter.com/SRFUxdY4fZ

&mdash; People&#39;s Choice Country Awards (@peopleschoice) July 12, 2024

Related

The two-hour 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards ceremony airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, September 26. Use the NBC app and NBC website for online access. Make sure to provide a TV login when signing in.

2024 People’s Choice Country Awards on NBC

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards live stream on Peacock

Hats off to @kanebrown, @KeithUrban, @KelseaBallerini, @ladya, @mirandalambert, @ParkerMcCollum, and @warandtreaty! They’ll be gracing the #PCCAs Grand Ole Opry stage with a live performance on 9/26. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/0XmSqCwWnE

&mdash; People&#39;s Choice Country Awards (@peopleschoice) September 10, 2024

The People’s Choice Country Awards will also air on Peacock. Customers can choose between two Peacock plans: Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month. Other live programming offered on Peacock includes the NFL, college football, soccer, WWE, and golf.

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Enjoy live sports and cable TV without the expensive box thanks to Fubo. With unlimited DVR and 350-plus channels, Fubo provides customers with a valuable alternative to cable. What plan is best for you? Choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Earn a discount and a free trial by signing up today.

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With no annual contracts and customizable extras, Sling TV is an appealing TV service for customers. Sling offers two paid plans: Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. To watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, sign up for the Blue plan, which includes NBC. New subscribers will receive a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV multiview options on an Android phone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the People’s Choice Country Awards in its entirety on YouTube TV. NBC is one of the featured channels on YouTube TV. Other premium channels include ABC, ESPN, CNN, and Fox News. New customers can try YouTube TV for free. Then, only pay $65 per month for the first four months. The rate increases to $73 per month starting with the fifth month.

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards on NBC with Hulu with Live TV. NBC is one of Hulu with Live TV’s 95 available channels, ranging from ABC and CBS to ESPN and ESPN2. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, the bundle plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you plan to stream the ceremony while traveling or find yourself using a foreign connection, ensure your computer is protected from scams and phishing attacks with a VPN. Think of VPNs as an extra layer of privacy and security. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

