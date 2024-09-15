 Skip to main content
How to watch the 2024 Emmys live stream

A man sits down with a woman sitting down behind him.
FX

Television’s best shows and performers will be honored at the 2024 Emmys On Sunday, September 15. Officially known as the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, the ceremony recognizes the best television programs from June 2023 to the end of May 2024. Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will co-host the Emmys inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Shōgun, FX’s groundbreaking historical Japanese-language drama, leads the field with 25 nominations, followed by The Bear season 2 with 23. Those programs are expected to win Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively. The Limited Series category is still up for grabs, with Baby Reindeer and Ripley competing for the top prize. For more details, check out the entire list of 2024 Emmy nominations.

Watch the 2024 Emmys live stream on ABC

The #Emmy Awards return on Sunday, Sept. 15! ✨ Watch television’s biggest night LIVE only on @ABCNetwork! 📺 #Emmys #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/TePpuqKI0i

&mdash; Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) June 26, 2024

The 2024 Emmys will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 15. Fans can catch the replay on Hulu starting the next day. Use the ABC app and ABC.com to watch on a smartphone, tablet, or connected device.

2024 Emmys on ABC

Watch the 2024 Emmys live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

The Emmys on ABC are included with a subscription to Sling TV. There are no long-term contracts or hidden fees with Sling. Customers can customize their channel lineups to include the top sports, news, and entertainment networks. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, and Sling Blue costs $45 per month. Blue, not Orange, contains ABC. However, both plans offer a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the 2024 Emmys live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV multiview options on an Android phone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Find out why YouTube TV is one of the best TV streaming services with a free 10-day trial. With YouTube TV, customers receive over 100 live channels, including ABC, CBS, CNN, TNT, and NFL Network. YouTube TV Base Plans cost $73 per month. However, new customers receive $8 off for the first four months.

Watch the 2024 Emmys live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Emmys can be seen on ABC with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. ABC falls under the umbrella of  Disney, which also owns Hulu. Therefore, ABC is one of the 95 live channels available to consumers. A Hulu with Live TV subscription costs $76 per month. However, the advantageous bundled plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Emmys live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Experience live sports and TV without cable on Fubo. Of all the services on this list, Fubo offers the most channels at over 350. ABC is one of those channels, so you won’t miss the 2024 Emmys. Choose from three subscription plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Fubo offers a discount on the first month and a free trial to get started.

Watch the 2024 Emmys live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

In the digital world, privacy is of the utmost importance. Malware scams and phishing attacks are a danger to your security. Don’t risk using a foreign connection without protection. Download a VPN for a safer browsing experience. Our top recommendation for a VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

