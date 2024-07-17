2024 Emmy Nominations: Shōgun, The Bear lead the field

Shōgun and The Bear headlined the 2024 Emmy nominations announcement on Wednesday morning. Originally positioned as a limited series, Shōgun pivoted to the drama categories after the show’s renewal for two additional seasons in May 2024. Shōgun led the field with 25 nominations, including lead actor for Hiroyuki Sanada and lead actress for Anna Sawai.
The Bear season 2 broke the comedy series record with 23 nominations, narrowly edging the 22 earned by 30 Rock in 2009. The Bear scored a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas.
The 2024 Emmy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 15. View the 2024 Emmy nominations below. Visit Emmys.com for a full list of categories.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons In Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Television Movie
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White and Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Dominic West – The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Sofia Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris – Fargo
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- 66th Grammy Awards
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- The 95th Academy Awards