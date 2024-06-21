 Skip to main content
Only Murders in the Building goes Hollywood in new season 4 image

By
Charles, Oliver, and Mabel peeking through a doorway in a scene from Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.
Hulu

Our favorite podcasting trio is heading to the West Coast in Only Murders in the Building season 4.

After a film studio wants to make a movie about the trio’s podcast, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) pack their bags and head to Hollywood. A new image shared on the show’s Instagram page features the actors who will play each podcaster: Eugene Levy as Charles, Zach Galifianakis as Oliver, and Eva Longoria as Mabel.

Season 4 picks up in the aftermath of season 3, which ended with the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ friend and stunt double. Was Charles the intended target? That’s for the trio to investigate as their movie enters production. “As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents,” the official synopsis reads.

Besides the leading trio, Only Murders in the Building’s ensemble includes Lynch as Pataki, Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard. Newcomers include Levy, Galifianakis, Longoria, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Desmin Borges, Lilian Rebelo, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, Jin Ha, and Melissa McCarthy.

Premiering in August 2021, Only Murders in the Building has become one of Hulu’s best original shows. The series has received nearly universal critical acclaim, including multiple Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres on Hulu on August 27. The first three seasons are now streaming.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
