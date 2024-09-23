Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with a special Monday Night Football doubleheader. In the night’s second game, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (1-1) head to Ohio to play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call, with reporter Lisa Salters and rules analyst Russell Yurk providing updates throughout the night.

It wasn’t a pretty Week 2 performance in Washington, but the Commanders managed to defeat the Giants 21-18 despite failing to score a touchdown. While Washington found a way to win, Cincinnati lost the game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the closing moments. After a pass interference penalty kept the Chiefs’ drive alive, kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning field goal to beat the Bengals 26-25.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on ABC and ESPN+

The #Bengals have won 6 straight primetime games at home entering Monday night’s showdown against the Commanders. “You can feel the energy from the crowd. That’s been very consistent.” Head coach Zac Taylor on how the atmosphere in the Jungle fuels the team to victories. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/VhYqrXdpk2 — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) September 19, 2024

The game between the Commanders and Bengals kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, September 23. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Use the ABC App or WatchESPN for online access. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Besides ABC, fans can stream the Commanders versus Bengals on ESPN+. ESPN’s streaming service costs $11 per month and offers hundreds of live games in multiple sports, including hockey, lacrosse, basketball, and football. Consider buying the Disney bundle for $15 per month if you’d also like Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on Sling TV

With Sling TV, football fans can watch Monday Night Football games on ABC. One of the benefits of Sling revolves around flexibility with channel lineups and plans. Upgrade, downgrade, or pause your service at any time. Customers can choose between the Orange plan at $40 per month and the Blue plan at $45 per month. ABC is included with the Blue plan. Both plans are 50% off the first month.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on Hulu with Live TV

One of the benefits of having Hulu with Live TV is the service that features several Disney-run channels, including ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In other words, Hulu with Live TV subscribers can enjoy Monday Night Football all year long. Hulu with Live TV alone costs $76 per month. However, Hulu with Live TV paired with ESPN+ and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is now the streaming service home of the NFL because of Sunday Ticket. Watch all out-of-market games by purchasing Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Plus ABC and ESPN are two of the 100-plus channels available for consumption. Try YouTube TV for free, and then only pay $65 per month for the first four months.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on Fubo

With over 350 channels and unlimited DVR, Fubo is the right service for customers who want something similar to cable without the high price or box. ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, FX, and FS1 are some of the standout channels on Fubo. Sign up for a free trial to get started. Then, choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you happen to be traveling during the game or using foreign connections to stream, make sure to use a VPN, or virtual private network. With a VPN, browsing the internet has never felt safer thanks to the extra layer of privacy and security. Plus, VPNs fight to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Our top pick for a VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.