 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Commanders vs. Bengals: NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football live stream

By
Joe Burrow holds a football and sets up to throw.
Alexander Jonesi / Flickr

Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with a special Monday Night Football doubleheader. In the night’s second game, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (1-1) head to Ohio to play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call, with reporter Lisa Salters and rules analyst Russell Yurk providing updates throughout the night.

It wasn’t a pretty Week 2 performance in Washington, but the Commanders managed to defeat the Giants 21-18 despite failing to score a touchdown. While Washington found a way to win, Cincinnati lost the game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the closing moments. After a pass interference penalty kept the Chiefs’ drive alive, kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning field goal to beat the Bengals 26-25.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on ABC and ESPN+

The #Bengals have won 6 straight primetime games at home entering Monday night’s showdown against the Commanders.

“You can feel the energy from the crowd. That’s been very consistent.”

Head coach Zac Taylor on how the atmosphere in the Jungle fuels the team to victories. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/VhYqrXdpk2

&mdash; Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) September 19, 2024

Related

The game between the Commanders and Bengals kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, September 23. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Use the ABC App or WatchESPN for online access. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Commanders vs. Bengals on ABC

Besides ABC, fans can stream the Commanders versus Bengals on ESPN+. ESPN’s streaming service costs $11 per month and offers hundreds of live games in multiple sports, including hockey, lacrosse, basketball, and football. Consider buying the Disney bundle for $15 per month if you’d also like Disney+ and Hulu.

Commanders vs. Bengals on ESPN+

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV.
On-demand movies available on Sling TV Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With Sling TV, football fans can watch Monday Night Football games on ABC. One of the benefits of Sling revolves around flexibility with channel lineups and plans. Upgrade, downgrade, or pause your service at any time. Customers can choose between the Orange plan at $40 per month and the Blue plan at $45 per month. ABC is included with the Blue plan. Both plans are 50% off the first month.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

One of the benefits of having Hulu with Live TV is the service that features several Disney-run channels, including ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In other words, Hulu with Live TV subscribers can enjoy Monday Night Football all year long. Hulu with Live TV alone costs $76 per month. However, Hulu with Live TV paired with ESPN+ and Disney+ starts at $77 per month.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on YouTube TV

Super Bowl in 4K on CBS on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is now the streaming service home of the NFL because of Sunday Ticket. Watch all out-of-market games by purchasing Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Plus ABC and ESPN are two of the 100-plus channels available for consumption. Try YouTube TV for free, and then only pay $65 per month for the first four months.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream on Fubo

The Fubo app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With over 350 channels and unlimited DVR, Fubo is the right service for customers who want something similar to cable without the high price or box. ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, FX, and FS1 are some of the standout channels on Fubo. Sign up for a free trial to get started. Then, choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month.

Watch the Commanders vs. Bengals live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you happen to be traveling during the game or using foreign connections to stream, make sure to use a VPN, or virtual private network. With a VPN, browsing the internet has never felt safer thanks to the extra layer of privacy and security. Plus, VPNs fight to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Our top pick for a VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech live stream: How to watch the College Football Classic
Mike Norvell stands on sidelines with his hands in his armpits.

It's been over seven months since the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies to win the college football national championship. It's been a long offseason, but college football is finally back. To kick off the season, the sport heads to Ireland for the 2024 College Football Classic. The game will pit the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles against the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

After an undefeated regular season in 2023, Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff due to key injuries. The Seminoles will be on a revenge-fueled season to make the 12-team playoff. Georgia Tech will look to play spoiler and beat their ACC rival for the first time since 2020.
Watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech live stream on ESPN and ESPN+
https://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/1826696611927335089

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Wimbledon men’s final live stream
Carlos Alcaraz holds a trophy at Wimbledon.

After two weeks of competition, the two best players in the sport are the only ones left standing. In the 2024 Wimbledon men's final, No. 2 Novak Djokovic takes on No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. It's a rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz bested Djokovic in five sets, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals to reach his fourth Grand Slam final. With the semifinal victory, Alcaraz became the sixth man to reach four Grand Slam finals before his 22nd birthday. Djokovic, the 24-time major champion who defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals, is attempting to win his eighth Wimbledon title. Djokovic's last Grand Slam title came at the 2023 US Open.
Watch the 2024 Wimbledon men's final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1811787003861545080

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream
A woman poses for a photo with a trophy.

A champion will be crowned at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 2024 Wimbledon women's final will pit No. 7 Jasmine Paolini against No. 31 Barbora Krejcíková on Center Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Both women are attempting to win their first Wimbledon championship.

In the semifinals, Paolini defeated Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) in the longest Wimbledon women's semifinal on record. This marks Paolini's second consecutive Grand Slam final, after having reached the finals at the 2024 French Open. Krejcikova's 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 semifinal victory over No. 4 Elena Rybakina turned many heads. Krejcíková previously won the 2021 French Open, while Paolini has never won a Grand Slam singles title.
Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women's final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+
https://x.com/Wimbledon/status/1811464336717537502

Read more