How to watch Jets vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football

By
George Kittle of the San Francsico 49ers points his fingers up.
Rob Corder / Flickr

Only one game remains on the NFL’s Week 1 schedule, and it’s one of the best. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets head to Levi’s Stadium to take on Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. It’s the first Monday Night Football game of the season. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game from the booth, with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines.

Rodgers’ 2023 campaign ended in four plays after an Achilles’ injury. The four-time MVP is healthy and back under center for the Jets, who will look to end their 13-season playoff drought. San Francisco is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The 49ers have the weapons on both sides of the ball to make their third Super Bowl in six seasons.

Watch the Jets vs. 49ers live stream on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

Look forward to a portion of this tremendous Alex Smith-Aaron Rodgers conversation on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, and the rest of it on Monday Night Countdown prior to the Jets-49ers game. pic.twitter.com/M9U2KakUvV

&mdash; Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

The game between the Jets and 49ers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Monday, September 9. The main broadcast will air on ABC and ESPN. The “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, can be found on ESPN2. Use the ESPN app or WatchESPN for online access. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Jets vs. 49ers on ABC Jets vs. 49ers on ESPN

Monday Night Football can also be streamed on ESPN+. For a monthly fee of $11, sports fans can watch games in the NFL, college football, NHL, PLL, and more. If you want another deal, bundle ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

Jets vs. 49ers on ESPN+

Watch the Jets vs. 49ers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Watch the Jets play the 49ers with a subscription to Sling TV. With Sling, customers receive more channels they love without paying for the ones they never watch. There are no long-term contracts, and you have the ability to upgrade or downgrade plans at any time. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, and Sling Blue costs $45 per month. Plans are half off for the first month.

Watch the Jets vs. 49ers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Picture of Hulu with Live TV.
Hulu

Watch Monday Night Football on Hulu with Live TV. ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 are three of the 90-plus channels on Hulu with Live TV, so you won’t miss a snap all season long. Hulu with Live TV pricing begins at $76 per month. However, a bundle plan of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ begins at $77 per month.

Watch the Jets vs. 49ers live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

The NFL will be all over YouTube TV this season. NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives fans access to every out-of-market fame, is available for purchase. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN are three of the over 100 live TV channels. Try YouTube TV for free, and then pay $65 per month for the first four months.

Watch the Jets vs. 49ers live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

Enjoy live sports, news, and entertainment with a subscription to Fubo. With Fubo, you get over 350 channels, including ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, FX, and NFL Network. Choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. Sign up for a free trial to get started.

Watch the Jets vs. 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling during the game, consider downloading a VPN for your connection. A VPN keeps your data safe from cybercriminals and bypasses regional broadcast restrictions. Plus, you can browse without interruption and control your private data with a VPN. Our top pick for a VPN is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

