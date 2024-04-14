 Skip to main content
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: how to watch the NBA online

One of the more interesting games on the final day of the NBA regular season features Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks taking on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 14. The matchup will take place inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Mavericks and Thunder have both qualified for the postseason. The Mavericks will be the No. 4 or No. 5 seed, depending on how things shake out. Dallas will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. After qualifying for the Play-In Tournament last season, the Thunder have jumped up the standings and will be a top-three seed, meaning they will have home-court advantage for at least the first round.

The game featuring the Mavericks and Thunder will air on Bally Sports Southwest, the local broadcaster for each team. If you are a fan of either team and live outside the market, then the only way to watch is through NBA League Pass. If you subscribe to Sling TV, you can add NBA League Pass for an additional cost to your plan. It’s that simple. To watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling, keep reading.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service, meaning customers do not need a cable box to watch television. Sling TV allows users to stream live sports, entertainment, and news. With a flexible channel lineup, the days of paying for channels you don’t need are over. Choose the channel lineup that fits your needs. You can also upgrade, downgrade, or pause your subscription at any time.

Sling TV offers two plans: Orange and Blue. Orange costs $40 per month and features 32 total channels, while Blue costs $45 per month and offers 42 total channels. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. Sling is offering 50% off for the first month. However, basketball fans will prefer Orange because of the presence of ESPN and ESPN2 in the channel lineup. Add NBA League Pass to your plan to watch the Mavericks take on the Thunder.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Streaming while abroad can be quite challenging as issues over broadcast restrictions and security could arise. If you plan to travel, download a virtual private network (VPN). A virtual private network will alleviate most of your streaming problems. A VPN connects to a digital server in another country of your choosing to work around geo-blocking.

Out of all the VPNs, our pick is NordVPN. With a subscription to NordVPN, users will have more protection against malware attacks and phishing scams. NordVPN also blocks ads and trackers for more privacy. While there is no traditional free trial, NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

