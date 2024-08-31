 Skip to main content
How to watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024: start time, live stream, matches

Logo of the WWE Bash in Berlin poster.
WWE

Following SummerSlam, the WWE takes its show to Europe for the next Premium Live Event (PLE), WWE Bash in Berlin. It will also be the first livestreaming WWE event in Germany. Since May, the WWE has run five of its last six PLEs outside the U.S., a strong sign of the company’s expansion to new markets under TKO.

One match to focus on is the World Heavyweight Championship between Gunther and Randy Orton. Gunther defeated Damian Priest for the title at SummerSlam. Born in Austria, Gunther should have the home crowd advantage in Germany. However, Orton remains one of the most popular wrestlers in the company, and “The Viper” will do everything in his power to land an RKO and become a 15-time world champion.

When and where is WWE Bash in Berlin 2024?

WWE Bash in Berlin starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, August 31. The event will be held inside the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Watch the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live stream on Peacock

Which match are you most excited for at #WWEBash? pic.twitter.com/OfpVCkAOXl

&mdash; WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2024

WWE fans in the U.S. can stream Bash in Berlin 2024 on the exclusive home of PLEs, Peacock. Future PLEs, including Bad Blood, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series: WarGames, will also air on Peacock. Because of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock recently raised its subscription prices. Premium (ad-supported plan) went from a monthly price of $6 to $8, while Premium Plus increased from $12 to $14 a month. Sign up for Peacock to watch college football and the NFL this fall.

Fans outside the U.S. can watch WWE Bash in Berlin on the WWE Network. Prices will vary depending on your country of origin.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 matches

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens – Road to Bash in Berlin 2024: WWE Playlist

Three titles are up for grabs at Bash in Berlin: the World Heavyweight Championship, the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. With the Undisputed Championship, Cody Rhodes faces his friend and ally,Kevin Owens. Will Owens remain friendly throughout the match, or will he turn heel to win the title?

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continues at Bash in Berlin. The wrestlers will be tied together with a leash in a strap match. Finally, Priest and Rhea Ripley are foaming at the mouth, thinking of the pain they can inflict upon Dom Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

View the entire card* for Bash in Berlin below.

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • Mixed tag team match: The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan)
  • Strap match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

*Card subject to change.

Dan Girolamo
