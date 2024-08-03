How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024: start time, live stream, matches

This weekend, WWE is throwing its annual “Biggest Party of the Summer” at SummerSlam. First held in 1988, SummerSlam is one of WWE’s five biggest Premium Live Events (PLE), along with Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and WrestleMania. This is the first SummerSlam under the TKO banner, with Triple H fully in charge of creative.

After pinning Cody Rhodes and Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa gets his shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. As the new leader of the Bloodline, Sikoa can firmly establish himself as the “Tribal Chief” with a win against Rhodes on Saturday night. If he loses, there will be repercussions for the Bloodline. Would a Sikoa loss bring Roman Reigns back from his hiatus to straighten out his family?

Recommended Videos

When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2024?

Countdown to SummerSlam: August 3, 2024

SummerSlam begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 3. Because of the event’s severity, a special three-hour pre-show will begin at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. SummerSlam takes place at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Watch the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live stream on Peacock

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa – Road to SummerSlam 2024: WWE Playlist

Fans in the United States can stream SummerSlam 2024 on Peacock. Every PLE in 2024 will be available to watch on Peacock. If you are signing up for Peacock to watch SummerSlam, know prices have increased. Premium (ad-supported plan) costs $8 per month, while Premium Plus costs $14 per month. SummerSlam is available on both plans. If you sign up today, you can watch the rest of the 2024 Paris Olympics and the network’s upcoming slate of NFL and college football games.

WWE fans outside the United States can still watch SummerSlam, just not on Peacock. These fans must subscribe to the WWE Network. Rates will vary depending on your country of origin.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 matches

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre — Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins: SummerSlam Hype Package

There will be six titles on the line at SummerSlam: the Undisputed WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Women’s World Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, WWE United States Championship, and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The lone non-title match is arguably the most anticipated match of the night. The match features CM Punk against Drew McIntyre with Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the special guest referee. Punk and McIntyre legitimately hate each other. These two have been making each other’s lives miserable for the last eight months. Now, they finally square off inside the ring in what should be the first of multiple matches.

View the entire card for SummerSlam below.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther Singles match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the special guest referee)

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the special guest referee) Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

*Card subject to change.