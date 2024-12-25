How to watch the NFL Christmas Day games 2024: schedule, times, live streams

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chiefs vs. Steelers on Christmas: time, channel, and coverage Ravens vs. Texans on Christmas: time, channel, and coverage How to watch the NFL on Christmas Day 2024 Is there a halftime show?

The NFL is giving fans presents on Christmas in the form of two regular season games. Basketball used to be the sport that dominated Christmas, but now, the NFL hopes to play games on the holiday annually. While it won’t have the same impact as Thanksgiving football, the NFL’s Christmas Day games could become one of the league’s newest traditions.

The NFL kicks off Week 17 on Christmas with two excellent games. In the early game, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) take on Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5). The late-afternoon game pits Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (9-5). Find out more about how to watch this NFL doubleheader on Christmas.

Recommended Videos

Chiefs vs. Steelers on Christmas: time, channel, and coverage

The game between the Chiefs and the Steelers kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 25. The game will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

For the first time in league history, Netflix will broadcast the Christmas Day games. Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, and JJ Watt will be on the broadcast, with Melanie Collins and Stacey Dales reporting from the sidelines.

Ravens vs. Texans on Christmas: time, channel, and coverage

The game featuring the Ravens and Texans starts at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 25. The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This game also airs on Netflix. The game’s on-air talent includes Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen, Jamie Erdahl, and Steve Wyche.

How to watch the NFL on Christmas Day 2024

Announcing our on-air talent for the NFL Christmas Gameday Live on Netflix! #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/i1TA5pwuNA — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2024

Both games will stream live exclusively on Netflix. The NFL Christmas Day games are included in all Netflix plans. Options include the ad-supported plan at $7 per month, standard at $15 per month, and premium at $23 per month. In the U.S., the games will expire on Netflix three hours after the live stream ends.

Fans in the home and away teams’ markets can watch the games on broadcast television. Additionally, the games will be available to stream with NFL+, available through the NFL mobile app.

Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET with NFL Christmas Gameday. There will be two Gameday crews. Kay Adams will host the Los Angeles pregame show with Drew Brees, Robert Griffin III, Manti Te’o, and Mina Kimes. The Pittsburgh crew will feature Laura Rutledge, Devin McCourty, and Jason McCourty. Ian Rapoport will serve as the show’s reporter for any breaking news, with NFL official Gene Steratore acting as the rules analyst. Comedians Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze are set to appear on the broadcast.

Is there a halftime show?

Yes! Similar to the Super Bowl, the game between the Ravens and Texans will feature a performance at halftime. This year, the performer is Beyoncé, who will be performing songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.