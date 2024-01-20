 Skip to main content
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens live stream: watch the NFL Divisional Round for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs kicks off Saturday afternoon when the Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens. The game will air on ABC and ESPN beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on January 20. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game in the booth, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will provide reports from the sidelines. The game will be played inside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Win or lose, the 2023 season has been a home run for the Texans. Houston picked the right quarterback – C.J. Stroud – and coach – DeMeco Ryans – to lead their franchise in the coming years. The Texans enter Baltimore after a 45-14 win over the Browns in the Wild Card Round. While the Texans should be happy just to be in the Divisional Round, the Ravens have bigger plans for their season. Baltimore had the best regular season record at 13-4, so anything short of a Super Bowl appearance will be considered a failure.

Baltimore is a heavy 9.5-point favorite over Houston. Will the Ravens continue their domination, or will the upstart Texans pull off another upset? If you do not have cable, there are other ways to watch the game on ABC and ESPN. One of the best alternatives is Sling TV, a streaming television service. Learn how to watch Texans versus Ravens on Sling TV below.

Watch the Texans vs. Ravens live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Customers can stream live sports, news, and entertainment with a subscription to Sling TV. As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling offers subscribers the benefits of cable without the high fees. Sling has no long-term contracts, and subscribers can change their plans anytime. Flexible channel lineups also ensure Sling TV users have access to the programs they want to watch, not the ones they don’t.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are the two plans offered to customers. Sling Orange costs $40 per month and features 32 channels, including ESPN. Sling Blue is priced at $45 per month, but this plan features 42 channels, including ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for the monthly price of $60. New subscribers will receive $25 off the first month.

Watch the Texans vs. Ravens live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Saturday’s game is a matchup between a future contender and a team that looks ready to win a Super Bowl. Football fans will not want to miss this contest. If you plan to watch the game in a location other than your home, streaming issues could arise, especially outside the U.S. To relieve these problems, combine Sling TV with a VPN service.

VPN stands for “virtual private network.” A VPN protects your privacy and internet connection online, shielding you from sketchy Wi-Fi networks and malware. VPNs also bypass geo-blocking by disguising your IP address to make it appear that your connection is being used in another country or region. Our top choice for VPNs is NordVPN, which is offering 63% off in a special deal. Try NordVPN today, and if the results are unsatisfactory, take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

