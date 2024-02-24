Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The second half of the NBA season is underway. The rivalry between Boston and New York heats up on Saturday night when the Celtics take on the Knicks inside Madison Square Garden. The Celtics and Knicks are two of the four best teams in the Eastern Conference, meaning this game could be a potential playoff preview.

The Celtics are the best team in the East by a wide margin, seven games to be exact. With a record of 44-12, the Celtics can run the table, reach 60 wins, and secure the No. 1 seed in the postseason. The Knicks, who are fourth with a 34-22 record, are trying to string together a few wins while waiting for three of their best players – Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle – to return from injury sometime next month.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks live stream on ABC

The game between the Celtics and Knicks tips off on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 24. Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, and Lisa Salters will call the game from MSG. Use the ABC app, ABC.com, ESPN app, or ESPN.com for streaming coverage. However, make sure to log in with your TV provider.

Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks on ABC

Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the Celtics take on the Knicks without cable on Hulu with Live TV. With live sports and entertainment, Hulu with Live TV is an excellent alternative to cable television. Watch one of the 90-plus channels the service offers, including ABC, USA, TNT, and TBS. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. Or customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for a monthly price starting at $77.

Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks live stream on Sling TV

Stream live sports, news, and entertainment without a cable subscription through Sling TV. There are two plans: Orange and Blue. Orange costs $40 per month and features 30-plus channels, including ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

At $45 per month, Blue costs $45 per month and features 40-plus channels, such as ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. For the first month, customers can receive 50% off.

Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks live stream on Fubo

Enjoy live sports and TV without cable on Fubo. ABC is one of Fubo’s 200-plus channels offered to subscribers. Other channels include CBS, FX, TLC, MTV, and NFL Network. Fubo’s plans are Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks live stream on YouTube TV

Basketball fans can watch the NBA all season on YouTube TV. The streaming service contains 100-plus channels, including the networks that air national games – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. A YouTube TV Base Plan costs $73 per month. However, the first three months of YouTube TV only cost $63 per month. New subscribers are offered a free trial at sign-up.

Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

For those fans traveling on Saturday, ensure your connection has more privacy and security by downloading a VPN. A virtual private network protects your computer from malware attacks and phishing scams.

VPNs also work to avoid geo-blocking, allowing users to stream the game from anywhere. Which VPN should you download? Our pick is NordVPN. Try NordVPN today, and if you don’t get results, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations