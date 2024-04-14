 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat live stream: how to watch the NBA online

Dan Girolamo
By
Jimmy Butler jogs up the court and smirks.
Allproreels.com / Flickr

On the final day of the regular season, Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors head to South Beach to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. The game will be played inside the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Raptors will not be playing in the postseason. Instead, Toronto will spend this offseason figuring out how to build around Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, and Quickley. The Heat, on the other hand, have qualified for the postseason. Their postseason will likely begin in the Play-In Tournament. Last season, Miami went to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed, so the Heat know what it takes to win these big games.

Recommended Videos

The NBA game between the Raptors and the Heat will air on Bally Sports Sun and Sportsnet ONE. Those are local networks for each region, meaning only the residents in that area have access to the game. Out-of-market fans can watch the Raptors take on the Heat with NBA League Pass. If you subscribe to Sling TV, you can add NBA League Pass to your plan for an additional cost. Scroll below to find out how to watch NBA games from anywhere.

Related

Watch the Raptors vs. Heat live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch the NBA regular season and playoffs with a subscription to Sling TV. As a live TV streaming service, Sling TV does not require a cable box. Sling TV also has flexible channel lineups, meaning you don’t have to pay for networks you don’t like. With customizable extras and no long-term plans, Sling TV is a great option for those looking to cut the cord.

Orange and Blue are the two Sling plans available for purchase. Orange and Blue have monthly costs of $40 and $45, respectively. Orange has 32 total channels, while Blue has 42 channels, with the latter having ABC, NBC, and Fox. However, basketball fans will want to sign up for Orange since it includes the NBA’s three national networks: ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. Adding NBA League Pass to Sling Orange is the perfect option for NBA fans. Sling also gives the option to bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. And 50% will be taken off your first month’s purchase.

Watch the Raptors vs. Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you plan to stream the game from abroad, there could be some issues with your connection. Your internet could be susceptible to geo-blocking, phishing scams, and malware attacks. Before you stream the game abroad, download a virtual private network (VPN), which will help you avoid regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a smoother streaming experience.

Out of all the VPNs, our top pick is NordVPN. A NordVPN subscription gives internet users more security and privacy. NordVPN will ensure the best VPN connection speeds possible. Even though NordVPN does not feature a free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so try it risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Oscars live stream: Watch the 96th Academy Awards for free
A woman dances with a guy in Barbie.

The best films of 2023 will be honored at the 2024 Oscars. Also known as the 96th Academy Awards, the 2024 Oscars will feature some of the biggest and brightest stars Hollywood has to offer, including Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Lily Gladstone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and more. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will award Oscars in 23 categories, with the top prize being Best Picture. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host for the fourth time.

Oppenheimer leads the field with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10, and Barbie with eight. Can Oppenheimer complete its dominant awards season run with a Best Picture prize, or can The Zone of Interest or Poor Things pull off the improbable upset?
What channel is the Oscars on?
The 2024 Oscars will air on ABC starting at a new time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 10. This is a significant change from the regular 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT start time. However, ABC has decided to start the Oscars at 7 p.m. ET so it can air a new episode of Abbott Elementary upon the ceremony's completion at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. This strategy is similar to how the network airing the Super Bowl airs an episode of television following the Big Game.
How to watch the free Oscars live stream

Read more
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to start in under an hour, and if you're looking for an F1 live stream, we have everything you need to know, inlcding how to catch every lap on your laptop or mobile device, no matter your location. Take a look below at all you need to know about how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it costs, and whether there's a free F1 live stream for you to catch. We also have a full Grand Prix schedule so you know exactly what to expect.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 75th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free to watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
How to watch 2024 AEW Revolution live stream (and Sting’s final match)
Sting screams with his mouth open on the poster for AEW Revolution.

All Elite Wrestling heads to the Tar Heel State for its first pay-per-view event of 2024, Revolution. It's the fifth Revolution event in company history. Revolution is considered one of AEW's "Big Four" events, along with Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear.

The biggest headline of Revolution involves Sting, who will be wrestling in the last match of his illustrious career. Sting and Darby Allin will put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line in a tornado tag match against the Young Bucks, who now refer to themselves as Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and are the AEW's executive vice presidents. Sting is 28-0 in AEW. Will Sting retire as an undefeated champion or leave AEW with one blemish on his record?
When and where is AEW Revolution?
Will Hangman Page be able to compete at AEW Revolution for the World Title? | 2/28/24, AEW Dynamite

Read more