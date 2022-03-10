F1 live stream: Watch Formula 1 racing online and on your TV

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You’ve just found the right place. There are 22 Formula 1 Grands Prix planned for the 2022 F1 racing season, which starts on March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Whether you’re planning to watch the F1 live stream on your smart TV or streaming stick or want to be able to catch the action on your mobile device wherever you are, you have a few options, and we’ve laid them all out right here. Read on to see everything you need to know about watching the official Formula 1 live stream online, how much it will cost you, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 73rd F1 World Championship.

Watch the F1 live stream now

Formula 1 races air on ESPN and ESPN 2 in the U.S., so no single streaming service or TV package has exclusive broadcasting rights. That means you have several ways to watch F1 live streams. If you don’t have a cable TV subscription that includes ESPN (maybe you’re just now cutting the cord, or you did so awhile ago and are a dedicated streamer), then you’ll need to look for streaming packages that does. The best of the bunch, in our opinion, is Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu with Live TV is our favorite streaming bundle for watching F1 live streams because of the sheer amount of content you get for the money. Not only do you get access to the full catalog of Hulu original shows and movies, you also get more than 75 TV channels including ESPN and ESPN 2, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. That’s a ton of entertainment to enjoy, including every F1 live stream for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Hulu with Live TV customer watching from abroad? You can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch the F1 live stream from anywhere in the world. Rated one of the best VPN services out there, it can handle the bandwidth required to stream the action in high-resolution without turning the action into a pixelated mess.

Watch F1 on Hulu with Live TV

Our recommendation for those looking for the best way to watch F1 live streams (and the best bang for your buck if you’re looking for a comprehensive online streaming package) is Hulu with Live TV. A basic Hulu subscription gets you access to an extensive library of Hulu original series along with tons of shows and movies, but along with letting you stream the best shows on Hulu, the Live TV subscription adds more than 75 television channels to the mix.

That channel lineup includes ESPN, meaning that Hulu with Live TV is a great way to watch F1 live streams for all of the 2022 Grands Prix. This also means that you get to enjoy live sports like NCAA and NBA basketball, NHL hockey, NFL football, English Premier League soccer, and much more. Other live channels include ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CNN, which gives you plenty of other live content, from news and entertainment to events like the Academy Awards.

But what really sets Hulu with Live TV apart from the other streaming packages we’re going to mention is that it comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. This is a recent development; previously, you could sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $65 and then add Disney+ and ESPN+ for an extra charge. Now, Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month, but since it includes Disney+ and ESPN+, you’re basically getting both of those services — a combined $15 value — for only $5 per month. We feel that this is more than worth it considering how much content you get.

Disney+ gives you access to a large and growing catalog of movies and original series, from Disney and Pixar productions to everything under the Marvel and Star Wars umbrellas (since these IPs are now owned by Disney). That alone gives you a ton of entertainment to enjoy. You can stream classic and new movies on Disney+ as well as exclusive shows on Disney+ like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, plus Marvel content like The Avengers films.

ESPN+ rounds out the deal and is a must-have for sports lovers and especially fans of MMA, as it’s the best way to stream UFC fights and the only way to watch live UFC pay-per-view events. Combined with all the other sports content you get with Hulu’s Live TV channels, ESPN+ gives sports fans pretty much everything they could want from a streaming bundle. Your Hulu with Live TV subscription lets you watch on an unlimited number of screens simultaneously, and gives you cloud DVR so you can download your favorites and watch them offline when you need to. HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz are also available as premium add-ons.

Watch F1 on Sling TV

Looking for what might be the cheapest way to watch any F1 live stream online? Sling TV is a fantastic and flexible high-value streaming package if you only want the essentials and don’t care to pay for bunch of channels you’re never going to watch. Sling TV offers three plans (or really, two plans that you can optionally combine into one): Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Orange & Blue. For watching sports and F1 live streams, you want the Sling Orange tier, as this includes three ESPN channels. Sling Orange features 32 channels in total and costs $35 per month. Your Orange subscription allows for one device stream — a bit basic, but this is by far the cheapest streaming service on our list. You also get 50 hours of cloud DVR recording for watching offline.

Sling Blue also costs $35 per month, but includes 42 channels and allows for three simultaneous users. The Blue tier doesn’t have ESPN, however. But if you combine it with the Orange plan, then you’ll get a combined 50 channels including three ESPN channels. The Sling Orange & Blue plan is a great all-in-one package, and you can get that for $50 per month (only $15 more than the Orange or Blue plans by themselves). That’s still a great value if you want a more streamlined TV streaming package, and one that allows you to watch F1 live streams online.

A handful of channels that come with all three Sling plans include AMC, CNN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, The Food Network, HGTV, TNT, and The History Channel. Note that if you opt for the Orange package, you’ll get ESPN but will be missing out on other sports channels including NBC, the NFL Network, and Fox Sports, as well as other channels like TLC, USA, Syfy, MSNBC, and National Geographic. For our money, it’s worth upgrading to Sling Orange + Blue. That also allows to you to have three device streams going simultaneously, whereas the basic Orange plan only allows for one viewer at a time.

It’s worth noting that, as of now, HBO and Cinemax are not available as a premium add-on with Sling, although Starz, Showtime, and some others are. This might change in the future. After signing up, you can install Sling on most popular smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, and Xbox gaming consoles (PlayStation is not currently supported, unfortunately). You can also watch F1 live streams using Sling TV right in your computer’s web browser — no app required.

Watch F1 on YouTube TV

Another great option for watching any F1 live stream online is YouTube TV. Most people know YouTube as a website for watching videos (and in recent years, live streams as well), but the Google-owned platform now offers a TV subscription package that’s similar to services like Hulu with Live TV and Sling. For $65 per month, YouTube TV delivers more than 85 channels offering live and on-demand content including news, sports, and shows. That’s more channels than Hulu with Live TV or Sling, so if you’re looking for the largest TV streaming package that includes ESPN and you don’t care about extras like Disney+ or ESPN+, YouTube TV might be your best bet.

Live channels that you get with YouTube TV include ESPN, AMC, The Food Network, TNT, CNN, NBC, FOX, Comedy Central, and many more — and with ESPN, YouTube TV lets you follow all the intense high-speed action of F1 live streams as they happen. If you like other sports, then dedicated networks for NFL, NBA, and MLB games are there for you to enjoy, too. You can also add premium channels like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz to your plan at extra cost if you want. Ultra HD 4K streaming capability is available as another premium add-on as well.

One of the best things about YouTube TV is its ease of use and broad compatibility with streaming devices. You can watch YouTube TV on your computer, smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, or even your Xbox or PlayStation gaming console. Your subscription also includes unlimited DVR cloud recording and playback, which is better than Hulu and Sling (both of which impose limits on how much you can download and store on the cloud DVR). All in all, YouTube TV is a great cord-cutting solution for the price and a great service for watching F1 live streams if channel selection, cloud DVR capabilities, and ease of use are your priorities.

Formula 1 2022 schedule

Formula 1 racing seasons typically follow a pretty standard schedule, starting early in the year and closing out in the final months. The 2022 F1 season is the 73rd Formula 1 World Championship and is also one of the largest, with 22 Grands Prix taking place around the world. The number of Grands Prix are held per season has fluctuated over the decades, increasing steadily as time has gone on (there were no more than 11 races per season in the sport’s first few decades).

The 2021 F1 season was the first to feature this many Grands Prix, and 2022 is following suit. Starting off the 2022 season is the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on March 20. The championship tour will culminate with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates exactly eight months later on November 20. Ten teams have made their entries, including MacLaren, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes, and Aston Martin. F1 follows a points-based system where drivers score by placing in races, and each team will of course be gunning hard for the coveted Formula 1 World Championship.

The current Formula 1 champion is 24 year-old racer Max Verstappen, the son of retired F1 driver Jos Verstappen. Although born in Belgium, Max Verstappen spent much of his youth in the Netherlands and considers himself Dutch. He made his Formula 1 debut in 2015 at the Australian Grand Prix, where, at the age of 17, he became the youngest F1 driver to ever compete in the sport. He later joined the Red Bull Racing team, and driving under the Dutch flag, he won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix to become the youngest and first Dutch driver to win an F1 Grand Prix.

Verstappen continued his impressive run into 2021, clinching the Formula 1 World Championship that year after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season. In doing so, he became the 34th Formula One World Drivers’ Champion and set yet another record as the first Dutch Formula 1 World Championship winner. With 20 victories, 13 pole positions, and now the F1 World Championship to his name, Max Verstappen is heading into the 2022 season as the top contender and the one to beat this year.

Round Grand Prix Circuit Date 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit March 20 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Corniche Circuit March 27 3 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit April 10 4 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola Circuit, Imola April 24 5 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome May 8 6 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya May 22 7 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco May 29 8 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit June 12 9 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve June 19 10 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit July 3 11 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring July 10 12 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard July 24 13 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring July 31 14 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps August 28 15 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort September 4 16 Italian Grand Prix Monza Circuit September 11 17 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit October 2 18 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course October 9 19 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas October 23 20 Mexico City Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez October 30 21 São Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos Circuit November 13 22 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit November 20

Editors' Recommendations