Bucks vs. Celtics live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free

Noah McGraw
By

The Milwaukee Bucks are about to take on the Boston Celtics. The Celtics won the last matchup between the teams, and they have a better record on the season, but Vegas oddsmakers still favor the Bucks. It’s shaping up to be an interesting game.

The Bucks vs. Celtics game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT. Here are your best options for streaming the game online, including a potentially free option and our go-to pick.

The best way to watch the Bucks vs. Celtics live stream

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Our go-to recommendation for streaming NBA games on TNT is Sling TV. While there currently isn’t a Sling TV free trial, it’s certainly the cheapest paid option. That’s because Sling lets you choose between two different channel packages, allowing you to pay for a smaller subset of channels you’re more likely to watch, instead of paying for channels you’ll never even consider tuning into. TNT is in both the Sling Blue and Orange plans, so you can pick either one. For NBA fans, Orange is the best option. You can get your first month for just $15, down from the usual $40.

Is there a free Bucks vs. Celtics live stream?

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

If you’re looking for a completely free way to stream this game, there is one potential option: the Fubo free trial. If you’ve never had Fubo before, you can get seven days for free. The reason we don’t pick this as our go-to is that a full Fubo subscription is $80 per month. If you want to watch the rest of the NBA season, Sling TV is a better option. If all you care about is this single Bucks vs. Celtics game, this is a way to watch for free.

Watch the Bucks vs. Celtics live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re not in the U.S., you may need to jump through a hoop to live stream TNT. Thankfully the hoop is large and very low to the ground. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., then stream TNT through one of the options listed above. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale for just over $3 per month when you commit to a two-year plan. Check out other VPN deals to compare services.

