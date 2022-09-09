FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week

Streaming apps like Netflix are great, but they don’t always provide you with live TV channels — for that, you need one of the best TV streaming services. FuboTV is one of them, especially if you like sports, but it’s also one of the more expensive options. The good news is that most of these streaming platforms offer free trials and other offers for new customers looking to sign up, and FuboTV is no exception. If you’re looking to cut the cord and are in search of a live TV streaming package, read on. We’ve got everything you need to know about the FuboTV free trial currently available, as well as other ways you might be able to save some cash.

Is there a FuboTV free trial?

New subscribers can currently enjoy a seven-day FuboTV free trial upon signing up. You do, however, need to enter your credit card information when you create your account. That means if you don’t want to get charged, you’ll need to cancel your subscription before the seven-day trial period is over. Seven days is a relatively short time in contrast to other streaming services, too (such as the Hulu free trial, which is 30 days), so you might want to sign up for your FuboTV free trial during a week when you’re free enough to give it a thorough tryout. This way you can make the best use of your trial to determine if it’s worth ponying up the cash to keep your subscription active.

Can you get FuboTV for free?

Just as there’s no Disney Plus free trial, there’s no way to get FuboTV for free through Fubo itself. However, third-party retailers and service providers (such as cellular network providers or ISPs) sometimes offer free subscriptions or even extended trials for TV streaming services. For instance, Best Buy is currently offering . If you’re in the market for a new television, then this offer is another way to give FuboTV a longer spin if the seven-day trial isn’t long enough for your liking. However, there’s no other way to get FuboTV for free at the moment.

Are there any FuboTV deals?

Currently, there are no noteworthy FuboTV deals on tap. Fubo discontinued its cheapest plan earlier this year, and there are now three main FuboTV packages available for you to sign up for: the standard $70/month FuboTV Pro plan, the $80/month Elite tier, and the $100/month Ultimate plan. The Pro package gives you the basic FuboTV experience, although that’s still a lot. It includes more than 130 channels. The Elite plan adds 4K streaming and offers more than 190 channels, while the Ultimate tier features more than 230 channels, including Showtime. These three tiers include 1,000 hours of DVR storage and allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously, which is better than most of the competition. There’s also a FuboTV Latino plan, which is only $33 per month. This includes more than 45 Spanish-language channels and 250 hours of DVR storage.

The exact number of channels available to you will vary depending on your broadcasting region. Note that there may be a regional sports fee added to your plan as well. You can pay monthly or quarterly, but you don’t get any discount for the quarterly option, unfortunately — the monthly price of your FuboTV subscription is the same.

